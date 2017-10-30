Ana Kasparian claims the moral high ground

I never listen to The Young Turks, and this is one reason why. Here co-host Ana Kasparian has what I see as a moral meltdown, claiming that she’s “better than you” if you don’t agree with her political views or if you “attack the powerless”. Now I’m not sure what she’s referring to in particular, but it hardly matters. (Does criticizing Islam, as did Charlie Hebdo, mean “attacking the powerless”? Is any group completely powerless?)

Of course if she’s referring to racism or bigotry, I agree that it’s reprehensible behavior, but what do you accomplish by calling an ideological opponent “garbage” or “a sociopath”? Nothing except that you get to vent—and make a lifelong enemy of the person you insulted.

It is this attitude of moral purity—”yeah, I’m fucking better than you—much better than you. You’re garbage!”—that pollutes much of the Left. We should deal with arguments and behaviors rather than assert what wonderful people we are in comparison. Cenk Uygur projects the same attitude, which is why I avoid this show like the plague. All it takes is one unhinged display like this (or the one linked to below), to get a quick peek into someone’s real attitudes.

This is, of course, the same woman who, in a rage when Alex Jones showed up at a TYT taping, screamed “Get off the stage, you fat fuck!” And that despite her lectures against fat-shaming (see this video). Despite Jones’s bizarre ideas and politics, nobody deserves to be called a “fat fuck”. I’m not so sure Kasparian was “better” then.

Am I Left-shaming? So be it. I’m not saying I’m better than Kasparian, just that her behavior is maladaptive, and won’t advance her agenda.