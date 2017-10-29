“To Kill a Mockingbird” restored in Biloxi curriculum, but parental permission required to read it

Two weeks ago I reported that Harper Lee’s superb novel To Kill a Mockingbird was removed from the eighth-grade curriculum of Biloxi, Mississippi after some parents complained that it contained the word “nigger”. (I can’t bear to write “the n-word” since everybody fills it in mentally anyway.) There were also reports about students laughing in class at it, but I can’t quite fathom what happened.

Such a mentality, of course, would also prohibit any number of older books, including Huckleberry Finn and a substantial amount of Faulkner (I just read some Faulkner yesterday containing the word). Statues glorifying the Confederacy are one thing, but censoring great books because they used the language of the time is another, and the decision was ridiculous. Students hear that word all the time anyway, and surely know how it was used in the days when racism was pervasive.

At any rate, according to the Mississipppi paper the Sun Herald, the school district has backed down and the book can again be taught in class—but only if parents sign a permission slip allowing their child to read it. I suppose that’s okay, but it’s not a good thing to require parental permission for every book that someone might object to. At any rate, the paper reports that it will be taught this way:

On Biloxi Junior High School letterhead, Principal Scott Powell wrote on Oct. 23 to eighth-grade parents: “As has been stated before, “To Kill A Mockingbird” is not a required read for 8th Grade ELA (English Language Arts) students. “However, 8th Grade ELA teachers will offer the opportunity for interested students to participate in an in-depth book study of the novel during regularly scheduled classes as well as the optional after school sessions …” The intensive book study will not take place everyday, the letter states, “but we plan to finish the novel before Christmas break.” The principal goes on to tell parents that the students will write an argumentative essay and discuss comparisons of characters and events between the book and the 1960s film. Students who don’t want to read “To Kill A Mockingbird” will be given another assignment that keeps them on track for class and state assessments. They will just have a different topic for their argumentative essay.

The good news is that this restoration of the book came after what the paper reports as “National Outrage”—outrage that must have been sufficiently loud to make the school board change its mind. One objector was Arne Duncan, the U.S. Secretary of Education under Obama and, before that, the CEO of the Chicago Public Schools. This is not a man who’s ignorant of education:

When school districts remove 'To Kill A Mockingbird' from the reading list, we know we have real problems. https://t.co/TF3fGZmvXp — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) October 14, 2017

And to further brighten your day, look how others reacted, including distant schools, a local bookstore, and the Biloxi Public Library. (Librarians everywhere are great, with almost all of them—save the hypocritical “Dr. Seuss redactor” in Cambridge, Massachusetts—opposed to censorship.)

In the paper’s report, I’ve bolded part of a letter from an eight-grade class in New Jersey:

Biloxi received letters as diverse as one from an 11th-grade Advanced Placement language class in Tenafly, New Jersey, that urged Biloxi to continue teaching the book and one from the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, Connecticut. The 11th-graders sent a letter of protest appealing to each Biloxi School Board member not to remove Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird” from the classroom. They recalled their experiences reading the book in eighth grade at Tenafly and implored Biloxi to immediately put it back in the classroom for this school year. “These derogatory and offensive words are powerful; they make people uncomfortable because they are painful to hear. However, it is critical that discrimination, offensive language and racism are discussed in the classroom,” the students wrote. “We need a book like ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ to illustrate the extreme prejudice that existed in our country’s past and to help start a conversation about the issues that sadly still exist today.” The Mark Twain House sent an offer of help teaching racially controversial material. That organization has expertise, resources and experience helping educators and other entities teach difficult subject matter. “Great literature makes us uncomfortable. It changes how we think, forcing us to analyze our established points of view,” the letter stated. “Guiding students through that process is, as you know, a key element of middle-school literary studies. We have nothing but sympathy for the difficult situation you find yourself in, fielding complaints from parents who may not understand the book being taught or why its author uses certain words. We also know the difficulty of navigating uncomfortable texts when students are not able to handle the material maturely and appropriately. These books should build empathy, and not be used to single out classmates.” An author and Biloxi book shop teamed up to give away 100 of the books to Biloxi students and the Biloxi Public Library issued a Facebook notice that it would order extra copies and make sure “Mockingbird” stays on the shelves. And the ACLU of Mississippi responded to Biloxi saying it opposes censorship in all forms.

h/t: Woody