Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a chilly Chicago Sunday (it’s a few degrees above freezing): October 29, 2017. It’s a good day to be National Oatmeal Day, and I may well have a bowl with cinnamon and raisins. Most important, in the U.S. it”s

NATIONAL CAT DAY!!!

I had no idea there even was one (the website is here). The first ten American readers who send me photos of their American cat (because it’s an American holiday) will have them posted at the end of the day. You’ll have to be quick, and include a few words about your moggie. (Only pictures not displayed here before, please.) To start things off, here’s a photo of me a while back holding my beloved Teddy, who’s no longer with us (it’s a photo of a print):

More minor events on this day: On this day in 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh, accused of treason and plotting against the King, was beheaded at the Palace of Westminster. On October 29, 1675, Leibniz first used the “∫” as a symbol of the integral in calculus. 112 years later, Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni was first performed in Prague. On this day in 1901, Leon Czolgosz, who had assassinated President William McKinley, was executed by electrocution—only 45 days after his crime. On this day in 1923, Turkey became a republic after the Ottoman Empire was dissolved. It’s now reverting to a theocracy. On this day in 1929, the U.S. stock market crashed for the second day in a row on “Black Tuesday,” ultimately bringing on the Great Depression. On this day in 1964, a load of gemstones was stolen from the American Museum of Natural History by a group of thieves (remember “Murph the surf”?). It was the biggest jewel heist in American history, and included the 565 carat (113 g) Star of India. Nearly all the gems were recovered and the miscreants jailed. Here’s the huge Star of India, a nearly flawless star sapphire as big as a golf ball; it was originally given to the Museum by owner J. P. Morgan:



On this day in 1969, according to Wikipedia, “The first-ever computer-to-computer link is established on ARPANET , the precursor to the Internet .” On this day in 1971, guitarist Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon Georgia: a very sad day for rock music. Finally, on October 29, 2012, Hurricane Sandy struck the east coast of the U.S.

Notables born on this day include James Boswell (1740), Fanny Brice (1891), Joseph Goebbels (1897), A. J. Ayer (1910), Frans de Waal and Kate Jackson (both 1948), David Remnick (1958), Joely Fisher (1968), Winona Ryder (1971), and Natalie Dawn (1986). Johnny Depp, who was once involved with Ryder, had a tattoo put on his arm that said “Winona forever.” After they broke up, he had it changed to “Wino forever.” Don’t believe me?:

Those who died on this day include Walter Raleigh (1618; see above), Joseph Pulitzer (1911), Duane Allman (1971; see above), Woody Herman (1987), Terry Southern (1995), and Jimmy Savile (2011). In honor of Duane, here’s his stupendous rendition of “Loan Me a Dime” with Boz Scaggs:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has apparently read some existentialism!

Hili: I deconstructed a mouse. Cyrus: Don’t talk derridese.

In Polish:

Hili: Zdekonstruowałam mysz.

Cyrus: Nie derriduj.

Here are two tw**ts found by Matthew. The first one is fantastic, but sadly is done by Tetsuya Noguchi, a modern artist who paints in the old Japanese style:

When you have to conquer Mongolia but the cat needs a walk first @Classical_Memes pic.twitter.com/YeqZTBWzQN — Stephennie Mulder (@stephenniem) October 27, 2017

An unusual animal event:

As another week draws to a close, what better way to begin the weekend than a heron surfing on a hippopotamus. pic.twitter.com/AisiIAYdMe — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) October 27, 2017

And a nice video of the Bronx Zoo’s new snow leopard cub, stolen from Heather Hastie:

Snow Leopard Cub on Exhibit | Bronx Zoo https://t.co/dL8BrS07cN via @YouTube — Heather's Homilies (@HeatherHastie) October 29, 2017