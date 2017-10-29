Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

We have photos from four readers today. The first is from Stephen Barnard, whose documentation of a brood of gadwall ducklings was posted this summer. I believe eleven were hatched, and nine survived. What took them? Maybe an Onchorhynchus mykiss:

Here’s a rainbow trout that may have been responsible for some gadwall duckling fatalities.

Urban wildlife: deer at night taken in New Jersey by reader Liz Strahle with an iPhone:

Here’s a duck family sent on July 26 by reader Patrick Polan:

I live roughly ten minutes from Michigan State Universities campus and visit on a regular basis to walk the beautiful gardens as well as the river trail. Attached are some photos I took of a female mallard duck I wish I had oatmeal or chicken feed on me. I am very grateful and fortunate to live close to my alma mater and experience nature. ​​​​​​​ Anas platyrhynchos, and her three ducklings. The photos are taken at the Beal Botanical Garden on Michigan State Campus. I was able to get as close as I could and placed my hand by the water and sure enough the Mother and her ducklings came very close to my hand.

I miss my ducks!

We have a new contributor, John Runnels of Louisiana, who took this video showing gazillions of migrating pelicans. Look at all those birds! His notes:

This Thursday on my way to work I took this video of migrating white pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana lakes. I have never seen so many all in one place: