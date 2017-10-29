National Cat Day felids

I finally got ten cats today, though I had to do that by allowing one reader to submit two separate photos. I thought I’d get the photos within an hour or so, but things went slowly. Anyway, as I noted this morning, in America it’s National Cat Day, and I asked readers to celebrate by sending me photos of American cats. Here are the first ten photos sent by readers, whose notes are indented. They’re all 100% American cats; Make America Cat Again! No cats are as good as American cats!

Reader Rachel:

Twofer! Sophie and Lloyd, judging my television choices.

The second:

Here is American cat, Clementine, age 9, putting in her 18 hours a day while also demonstrating the beauty of animal print on animal print. Sent in by Robin B., her staff in Boca Raton FL

From reader Randy Schenck:

This is our cat Bumper, just hanging around the rocks.

From reader Victoria:

This is my dear 9-year-old Cleo “Sweet Pea” Strayhorn (CSPS), photographed on my lap.

From reader Christopher:

Here’s a photo of me clearly defeated by the massive 19 lb moggie, my son’s cat Magellan. Me: “Hey, move, I’m trying to watch TV!”

Magellan: “No, you may watch my butt.”

From reader Vernon:

This is my cat, Queen Victoria, snoozing next to my computer chair. It’s a favorite spot for my two cats, with both of them vying for position there. Queen Victoria, or Vickie for short, has developed the habit of pawing my arm when she wants attention which I almost always gladly give her.

From reader Paul, we have pictures of Zing and Brio (Brio is the darker one)::

I enjoy reading Why Evolution is True. I am probably too late with the cat pictures but here’s one nonetheless.

From Roger in Minnesota; I put up both of his photos as we’re running short of time and of photos:

Aeryn [top] was born in one of the window wells of my house in 2003. She and her brother moved in that fall. Rygel is no longer with us due to developing megacolon. Scotchy [bottom] showed up in my back yard three years ago and said “Hi. I’m moving in here.” Aeryn was not amused by the skinny young blond.

And the last entry, from reader BJ:

Here’s a photo of Bruce in his favorite spot: the heated floor in the master bathroom. He spends about eight hours a day sleeping on one of the bathmats. Alternate sleeping places are under the bed during the winter (where there’s a heat vent) and on the kitchen counter when the dishwasher is on and heats the granite. Bruce is proud, standoffish, and not terribly affectionate most of the day, only deigning to sit on laps late at night for a half hour or so. He likes treats, sleeps, and long walks on the beach, and he’s a rude dude with attitude. Perhaps Bruce isn’t as affectionate as my past cats because he may have been a stray before I gave him a home,. We’ve theorized that he may have been someone’s cat at one time because he was tame when we found him, but nobody is sure of his origins. Bruce is also a polydactyl, and he can catch small balls with one paw.

Lagniappe: At the insistence of reader Taskin, who wants a calico or tortie in here, I’ve included the other cat of Randy Schenck: Emma.