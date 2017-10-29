As I retweeted this, I added that “This is like #AntelopesForLions:

Our traditions are most powerful when we share them. #WomensConvention shabbos had a special guest tonight. pic.twitter.com/PBdPwCeDqv — #JewsForLinda (@JewsForLinda) October 27, 2017

I swear, this is like an antelope marching up to a lion and offering itself up by rolling on its back. Is this congregation insane?