A cat performs John Cage

UPDATE: I need three more American cat photos to make ten. Response was poor, I’m sad to say.

 

Here’s Nola the Cat, one of the stars of Chicago’s Acro-Cats, performing John Cage’s famous (non)piece 4’33”.

Look, if it’s applauded when a human does it, why should it be considered as any less good when a cat turns in an identical performance?

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 29, 2017 at 3:00 pm and filed under felids, music. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Ken Pidcock
    Posted October 29, 2017 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

    This can’t be the first time this has been done, but it’s the first I’ve seen. Brilliant.

    Reply
  2. stuartcoyle
    Posted October 29, 2017 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    The cat will probably be sued for copyright violation.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted October 29, 2017 at 3:34 pm | Permalink

      “Fair Use” — like 2 Live Crew sampling “Pretty Woman” on Nasty As They Wanna Be. 🙂

      Reply
  3. Graham Head
    Posted October 29, 2017 at 3:44 pm | Permalink

    I cheated and jumped to the end.

    In my defence I’ve heard it before.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: