A cat performs John Cage

Here’s Nola the Cat, one of the stars of Chicago’s Acro-Cats, performing John Cage’s famous (non)piece 4’33”.
Look, if it’s applauded when a human does it, why should it be considered as any less good when a cat turns in an identical performance?
This can’t be the first time this has been done, but it’s the first I’ve seen. Brilliant.
The cat will probably be sued for copyright violation.
“Fair Use” — like 2 Live Crew sampling “Pretty Woman” on Nasty As They Wanna Be. 🙂
I cheated and jumped to the end.
In my defence I’ve heard it before.