What were those flies doing?

Earlier today Matthew put up a post showing a mess of flies sitting, nicely aligned, on a leaf:

What, he asked, were they doing?

Well, we don’t know for sure, but at least one person thinks that this is a case of communal resting, which has been observed in some flies (these ones are in the Chloropidae, or frit flies [not “fruit flies”]). Here’s the tw**t that Matthew put out, which got an answer from Morgan Jackson, a Ph.D. student, specializing in flies at the University of Guelph:

I suspect this is communal resting, just as starlings gather in trees en masse on cold evenings. Of course that’s partly for warmth, which can’t be the case for cold-blooded flies, but both cases could also be a way of reducing predation through “safety in numbers.” (It’s easy for a predator to pick of single flies on leaves, but when you’re with several hundred others, the predator can get just one before everybody else flies off.)

I can’t find any information on nightly communal resting in flies, but if you find some, put a link below.

And as for why they’re all pointed in the same direction, I haven’t the slightest idea!