University of Chicago students whine after the University says that speech disruptions will be punished

In May of this year I reported on my University’s approval of the “Picker Report,” which modified previous school regulations to clarify that disruptive conduct—including “obstruction, impairment, or interference with University-sponsored or -authorized activities”—would be subject to punishment. (See the link for the possible punishments, which range from a simple warning through suspension, expulsion, and revocation of one’s degree). Here’s the regulation showing the changes that were made:

At the time, a group called UChicago United (a consortium of U of C student multicultural organizations) issued a list of 43 demands to the University, one of which was this:

We demand that the university keep the 1970 Disciplinary System for Disruptive Conduct for the time being and suspend the faculty senate vote on the Picker Report.

That is, they wanted no formal code prohibiting the disruptions outlined above, or specified punishment for such disruption. Of course they didn’t win, and the Picker Report’s stipulations are now enshrined in the University’s student manual.

But the entitled young continue to beef, for they want the write to shut down talks and disrupt them—without any penalties. That’s the subject of an op-ed in the new Maroon (the U of C student newspaper) by Matthew Andersson, an alumnus of the business school. Though no longer a student, wants his younger colleagues to have freedom to disrupt anything they want—without fear of sanctions. Or so it seems in his article, “Don’t shoot the messenger” (subtitle: “The University should be celebrating student activists, not disciplining them”).

Why would we want to discipline “activists”, though? Because Anderson is talking about those “activists” who violate University regulations and shut down or disrupt talks, as has happened here several times in the past three years. Here’s what he says:

While most casual observers would agree with UChicago’s longstanding support of free speech and inclusivity, the actual impact of these institutional beliefs is much more complicated. In particular, the University’s commitment to open discourse has led it to unjustifiably punish those who interfere with the implementation of free speech policies. UChicago has utilized various gradations of punishment for violating its particular judgments of acceptable behavior and reserves the latitude to invent new forms of responses at its discretion. But punishment needlessly intimidates students, potentially impeding their academic journeys at the University. It also threatens legal interference with students’ future employment and educational relationships, such as by putting disciplinary letters in their permanent files, revoking financial aid, ordering probation, and even expelling them. Such harsh responses are not only morally questionable, but legally dubious. For those reasons among others, the institution’s speech conduct codes and contracts, actual or implied, should be rejected.

What a load of hooey! What he’s saying is that students could actually suffer from violating the disciplinary code, and they shouldn’t have to. They should be able to “interfere with the implementation of free speech policies”—Andersson’s euphemism for “shutting down talks or disrupting speakers”—without any punishment.

While Andersson’s main rationale seems to be the horrible suffering that students might experience if they broke the rules, he goes on to make an even weirder argument. Because student protest threatens a University that is becoming a capitalistic “multibillion-dollar asset corporation”, that protest must perforce be good. And students shouldn’t be punished for trying to change that “corporation”. Finally, Andersson aligns his beloved speech-disrupters and shutter-downers with the U.S. civil rights movement, the Polish Solidarity movement, and protests against Vietnam War.

That’s more hooey, too. Those protestors were, by and large, peaceful, didn’t shut down talks, and, when they violated civil laws (not campus regulations), they did so knowing and accepting the consequences. Civil rights and Vietnam demonstrators were willing to go to jail for civil disobedience, and and I can’t remember a single time that these protestors thought they should be immune to the laws.

But the modern entitled students not only feel they not only have the the right to violate the First Amendment or the student disciplinary code (which pretty much follows the First Amendment here), but also have the right to go unpunished when they do so.

Sorry, Mr. Andersson, but you’re bawling up a drainpipe. Not only is shutting down or disrupting talks inimical to the free discourse that underlies our University, but your editorial is unconvincing when you argue that “we’re just like the civil rights movement in the Sixties.”

I needn’t go on. Andersson’s plea for exculpation is dumb, and, if followed, would completely destroy free speech on this campus. If nobody feared punishment, every “controversial” talk would be disrupted. And we know where that would lead.