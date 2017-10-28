The gathering of the flies

by Matthew Cobb

Here’s a lovely tweet by Japanese macrophotographer @muakbno. Look at all those flies! What are they and what are they doing?

@muakbno posted these pics with some explanation:

Twitter translation: “Chloropidae and flock to the leaves of a dark Companion. Touching leaves and flying in one formation can be distorted so with bated breath, calm approach. No matter how many similar upward along.”

Google translation: “A fellow of the flying fly that gathers one after another on the leaves of Misaki of dusk. Touching the leaves, if one flies, the formation will be disturbed and quietly quiet as you kill yourself. Regardless of the number, they are arranged in almost the same upward direction.”

Any Japanese readers want to improve on the translations? These are Chloropidae, tiny flies that are quite common in Japan, where there are 3 subfamilies, 53 genera and 143 species. More here.

But what are they actually doing? Why are they all grouped together? How could we work it out?