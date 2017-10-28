Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Saturday, October 28, 2017; it’s the 301st day of the year, and a chilly one in Chicago (37° F, 3° C), well below normal for this time of year. It’s National Chocolate Day, and here’s a quiz. The country whose residents consume the most chocolate annually have a per capita consumption of 19.8 pounds (9 kg). It’s not the U.S., whose residents consume less than half of that. Can you guess which country has the biggest chocolate gluttons? (Answer here.) It’s also International Animation Day, and here’s this year’s poster:

On October 28, 1420, Beijing was named the capital of the Ming Dynasty. And on this day in 1492, Chr*st*ph*r C*l*mb*s landed in Cuba. On this day in 1726, Swift’s novel Gulliver’s Travels was published, and exactly 160 years later, President Grover Cleveland dedicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor. It was a sad day in American history, too, for on October 28, 1919, the U.S. Congress, overriding President Woodrow Wilson’s veto, passed the Volstead Act, decreeing that Prohibition of (alcohol) would begin the following January. That lasted from 1920 to 1933, and was one of the dumbest laws ever passed in the U.S.. Three years after that, Mussolini’s fascists marched into Rome and took over the Italian government. On October 28, 1956, as reported by Wikipedia, “Elvis Presley receives a polio vaccination on national TV. This single event is credited with raising immunization levels in the United States from 0.6% to over 80% in just six months.” So don’t say that Elvis didn’t ever do any good! On this day in 1962, the Cuban missile crisis ended as Khrushchev ordered Soviet missiles removed from the island. Finally, on this day in 1965, Pope Paul VI, in the “Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions” absolved the Jews of responsibility for killing Jesus, an indictment that the Church had maintained for 760 years. Thanks, Popie!

Notables born on this day include Erasmus (1466), Edith Head (1897), Evelyn Waugh (1903), Jonas Salk (1914; see Elvis above), Jane Alexander (1939), Caitlyn Jenner (1949), Peter Hitchens (1951), Bill Gates (1955), rugby player Peter Coyne (1954, no relation), Julia Roberts (1967; she’s 50 today), and Joaquín Phoenix (1974). Those who died on October 28 include Mughal emperor Jahangir (1627), John Locke (1704), Abigail Adams (1818), Ted Hughes (1998) and Porter Wagoner (2007).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hiding in the apple tree (there was apple pie there yesterday):

Hili: Do you see me? A: Barely. Hili: Maybe others will not notice me either.

In Polish:

Hili: Widzisz mnie?

Ja: Z trudem.

Hili: To może inni też mnie nie zauważą.

Some tweets from Heather Hastie , including this lovely baby young leopard: