We have some nice pictures by our regularest regular, Stephen Barnard. These were sent on October 13, and his notes are indented. (Click photos to enlarge.)

I took this photo this morning.

The tiny spots in the sky just above the horizon are mallards. [JAC: see second photo if you can’t spot them.]In my 5 years at Aubrey Spring Ranch I’ve never seen close as many migrating mallards as this year. When I let the dogs out in the morning hundreds explode off the water, up and down the creek. At times there are literally thousands flocking over the valley. It’s remarkable and makes for a pleasurable predawn morning.

When I let the dogs out I can tell which ducks are migrating through and which ones hatched and grew up here. The migrants flee in panic. The residents are chill.

Opening day of duck hunting season is tomorrow. I expect to hear a lot of shooting. While looking at the F&G regs I noticed that the bag limit on Wilson’s Snipe is eight. I’ve seen and spooked a lot of Wilson’s Snipe. That anyone could shoot even a single one with a shotgun seems miraculous, but eight??? Is that some kind of joke? And what is the point, anyway? They must be damn good eating.