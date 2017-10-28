Caturday felid trifecta: Paddles: New Zealand’s First Cat; cats doing martial arts; cats on a treadmill—and Maru lagniappe

New Zealand’s new prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, is only 37: the youngest female leader of any country. She’s also head of the Labour Party, and, most important, has a polydactyl cat called Paddles (what a great name!). Paddles, New Zealand’s First Cat, has his own Twitter account (see below), and has already tweeted 720 times. (Check out the photo of him using his thumbs at the top of his Twitter site.)

Here’s his Twitter description (note the political affiliation):





I can’t count all those front toes, but it looks as if there’s more than one extra on each paw. Readers? (The condition, by the way, is due to a single dominant allele; such cats are also known as “super scratchers”.)

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

Ardern after she became PM, with her beloved cat:

Thanks Mum for bringing me out so I can speak to the press. Must give the people what they want – and what they want is me. Prrrrp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiA1jk3qeN — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

Me before becoming First Cat. Life was so easy. It was the campaign of my life and I am honoured to serve both people and puss. pic.twitter.com/dwf5hDVT5J — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 22, 2017

When Paddles became First Cat, he was congratulated by Larry, Britain’s Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, (the equivalent to Britain’s First Cat) who lives at 10 Downing Street:

@FirstCatofNZ Welcome to the party. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 24, 2017

*********

Petapixel has some lovely photos of cats doing martial arts. The photographer:

Hisakata Hiroyuki is a Japanese photographer who has focused his career on a rather unusual subject matter: action photos of cats that make them look like they’re doing martial arts. Each of the pictures freezes leaping cats in time and makes them look like they’re practicing fighting techniques and sparring with other cats. You can find more of Hiroyuki’s work on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Hiroyuki has also published two photo books of his work.

Here are a couple of my favorites:

*********

Who needs snakes on a plane when you can have cats on a treadmill? This is a great way for an indoor cat to get exercise, but how many cats could you get to actually do this?

*********

And lagniappe for your enjoyment, Maru kneads bread while apparently holding a straw in his mouth. The cat is demented, I tell you.

h/t: Snowy Owl, Michael, Blue