Friday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Friday, October 27, 2017, and precisely the 300th day of the year. What better way to celebrate by having a spud on National Potato Day? More important, in the UK it’s Black Cat Appreciation Day. Matthew sent the official tweet from Cats Protection:

Today is #BlackCatDay please give these guys that #FridayFeeling and a second chance at love, trust & happiness ❤️🏠 pic.twitter.com/IrlvrpTCqn — Cats Protection (@HaslemereCP) October 27, 2017

By the way, this is one difference between UK and American English: in the U.S. it would be called “Cat Protection”, with a singular. Similarly, a cocktail party in the U.S. would be called a “drink party” (though it isn’t, it’s a “cocktail party”) rather than the UK “drinks party.”

In honor of Black Cat Appreciation Day, here’s a beloved black cat from the U.K. (London, to be precise): Theo, staffed by readers Gethyn and Laurie. As you may remember, Theo loves to drink espresso. (On her website A Classicist Writes, Laurie put up a special post this morning, “It’s National Black Cat Day!“, dedicated to yours truly and featuring other photos of Theo.

To see dozens—to be exact, 6 dozen—of our readers’ black cats, have a look at the post “Halloween Black Cat Parade” from two years ago. Maybe we’ll do another this year, so get your black cat photos ready (don’t send them yet, and make sure I haven’t posted them before_.

On this day in 1682, William Penn founded the city of Philadelphia in what was then the Colonial American Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In 1904, the first segment of the New York City subway opened, now the biggest underground system in the U.S. On October 27, 1936, Wallis Simpson got a divorce decree from her husband, freeing her to marry King Edward VIII of the UK. That of course led to his abdication from the throne for having married a two-time divorcée, and the couple lived afterwards as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. On this day in 1992, the U.S. sailor Allen R. Schindler, Jr. was murdered by shipmate Terry M. Helvey for being gay; that eventually led to a new policy in the military, the famous “Don’t ask, don’t tell” practice. Finally, on this day in 1997, there was a global stock market crash, with the Dow dropping 554 points from about 7700, or roughly 7%. But Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) just kept investing periodically as usual, and of course now the Dow is at about 23,400. If you’re investing, such “dollar cost” averaging is what I recommend.

Notables born on this day include Niccolò Paganini (1782), Theodore Roosevelt (1858), Dylan Thomas, one of my favorite poets (1914), Nanette Fabray (1920, still alive), Roy Lichtenstein (1923), H. R. Haldeman (1926), Sylvia Plath (1932), John Cleese (1939), Carrie Snodgrass (1945; as Neil Young’s partner for a time, she was featured in his song “A Man Needs a Maid”: “I fell in love with the actress; she was playing a part that I could understand.”), and Darwin-basher A. N. Wilson (1950).

And here’s a lovely painting of our favorite animal by Roy Lichtenstein: “Laughing Cat” (1961)

Those who died on October 27 include the Mughal emperor Aksbar (1605), Aussie criminal Squizzy Taylor (1927; I like the name), physicists Lise Meitner (1968) and David Bohm (1992), and Lou Reed (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has had her preprandial reading and is off for noms:

Hili: I will just have a brush with great literature and off I go. A: Where to? Hili: To the kitchen.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeszcze tylko otrę się o wielką literaturę i spadam.

Ja: Dokąd?

Hili: Do kuchni.

Yesterday in Winnipeg, Gus’s staff member Taskin had nearly finished knitting a new shawl when Gus decided it belonged to him. The data:

I finished knitting my shawl and was literally sewing in the last loose ends when this happened.

Taskin needs to learn that all shawls must be white.

Here are two tw**ts stolen from Heather Hastie . The first is a cat rescuer:

I LOVE this picture! pic.twitter.com/RfXwAoiOOP — Cats and Kittens (@catsnkittys) October 25, 2017

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb, who is wasting time when he’s supposed to be writing his new book:

Rabbits eating incredibly long vegetables is one of the cutest yet also most satisfying things to watch. pic.twitter.com/kkekdTofP6 — Michael Deadwards (@MEdwardsVA) October 25, 2017 And a superb natural history illustrator. Be sure to turn up the volume: 🐛 🖌@rlewington2 is a wildlife illustrator "specialising on invertebrates, butterflies, moths…"

His work is simply stunning 💚#Autumnwatch pic.twitter.com/JLjR59HAru — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) October 26, 2017

Finally, here’s a brave Iranian woman who has doffed her required hijab in public (ignore the stuff about her being small and cute; I don’t know why “My Stealthy Freedom” put that in there). People threaten to call the morality police, and she just laughs at them: “Bring it on!”

I have no fear of you, my camera is my weapon her! This brave women unveiling herself to protest compulsory hijab while walking her dog. watch how she got attacked by people about hijab an m walking a dog. She is strong and filmed it all for #WhiteWednesdays pic.twitter.com/tA51bt8QQv — My Stealthy Freedom (@masihpooyan) October 25, 2017