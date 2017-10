Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Aquatic spiders such as the Giant Water Spider (Pisauridae:) are covered in hydrophobic hairs, allowing them to sit on top of and move along the water’s surface. In Peru, I found my first Pisaurid in a stream, and when I approached the spider, it hopped along the water’s surface to safety with a fast jellyfish-like motion. I have not observed that behavior again in any aquatic spiders.can attain a legspan of more than 18 cm, but this individual had a legspan of around 13 to 15 cm (5-6 inches).