Alan Dershowitz gives non-confrontational talk on Israel at Berkeley, then called a Nazi and anti-Semitically caricatured

The line between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism is nearly invisible—if it exists at all—but was surely crossed by the behavior of students at the University of California at Berkeley (UCB), where Harvard emeritus law professor Alan Dershowitz, a liberal Democrat, recently spoke on Israel. His October 11 talk was called “The liberal case for Israel,” and was sponsored on campus by Berkeley Law, Bears for Israel, and the Chabad Jewish Center.

As Dershowitz reported yesterday at the Gatestone Institute, his talk was not a one-sided pro-Israel talk, but called for an end to occupation as well as a two state solution:

I was recently invited to present the liberal case for Israel at Berkeley. In my remarks I advocated the establishment of a Palestinian state and a negotiated end of the conflict. I encouraged hostile questions from protestors and answered all of them. The audience responded positively to the dialogue. . . I advocated a Palestinian state; an end to the occupation and opposition to Israeli settlement policies.

But on campuses like Berkeley, that doesn’t matter, for Dershowitz is associated with defending Israel against its enemies, most famously in his book The Case for Israel (even if you’re pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel, you should read it). So, right after his talk, a poster was put up outside the Berkeley Law school with a swastika drawn over his face. Yes, a swastika—on the face of a Jew. (I can’t make out the wording or the circled bit, but perhaps a reader can help.) There’s no end to who can be called a Nazi these days, even someone like Dershowitz:

Erwin Cherwinsky, the Dean of the UCB Law School condemned the swastika, but the disapprobation kept on coming. The next day, according to Dershowitz, the cartoon shown below appeared in the Daily Californian, the UCB student newspaper. Dershowitz describes the cartoon as:

. . . an ugly caricature of me sticking my head through a cardboard cut-out. Behind the cardboard I am portrayed stomping on a Palestinian child with my foot, while holding in my hand an Israeli soldier who is shooting an unarmed Palestinian youth. Above the cardboard cut-out the title of my speech – The Liberal Case for Israel – is scrawled in capital letters.” . . . It is shocking that this vile caricature – which would fit comfortably in a Nazi publication – was published in “the official paper of record of the City of Berkeley” (according to the Editor.) The cartoon resembles the grotesque anti-Semitic blood libel propaganda splashed across Der Sturmer in the 1930’s, which depicted Jews drinking the blood of gentile children. Canards about Jews as predators – prominently promulgated by the Tzarist forgery, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion – were anti-Semitic back then and are still anti-Semitic today, whether espoused by the extreme left or the extreme right.

There’s little doubt that this is in the genre of anti-Semitic tropes common in not only much of Middle Eastern media, but, long ago, in Nazi Germany itself as well as in modern neo-Nazi propaganda. How dare the editor of the paper print such filth this at the same time that others call Dershowitz a Nazi? If you think this is simply anti-Zionist and not anti-Semitic, you’re deceiving yourself. In fact, the Chancellor of UCB, Carol Christ (the UC system’s equivalent of the campus President), wrote a letter to the paper saying just that:

Your recent editorial cartoon targeting Alan Dershowitz was offensive, appalling and deeply disappointing. I condemn its publication. Are you aware that its anti-Semitic imagery connects directly to the centuries-old “blood libel” that falsely accused Jews of engaging in ritual murder? I cannot recall anything similar in The Daily Californian, and I call on the paper’s editors to reflect on whether they would sanction a similar assault on other ethnic or religious groups. We cannot build a campus community where everyone feels safe, respected and welcome if hatred and the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes become an acceptable part of our discourse.

Indeed, and good for her! Had a similar cartoon been published mocking a speaker who was anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian, it would have been universally condemned by the Left; indeed, the cartoonists and editors would have faced threats and physical harm. But it’s okay if it’s a Jew!

There were other letters to the paper as well, including a temperate and rational one sent by Dershowitz himself. According to him, the editors tried to censor his letter by taking out his description of the cartoon as “anti-Semitic”. But, as he notes,

As far as I know they did not edit the offending cartoon. Also, the editor claimed that the intent of the cartoon was to expose the “hypocrisy” of my talk. Yet, the newspaper never even reported on the content of my talk and I don’t know whether the cartoonist was even at my talk. The cartoon was clearly based on a stereotype not on the content of my talk.

Dershowitz is a civil liberties as well as criminal lawyer, and so he emphasizes that he’s not calling for removal of the cartoon. Rather, he takes a pretty straightforward First Amendment stand:

Nonetheless, just as I defended the rights of Nazis to march in Skokie, I defend the right of hard-left bigots to produce this sort of anti-Semitic material, despite it being hate speech. Those who condemn hate speech when it comes from the Right should also speak up when hate speech comes from the Left. The silence from those on the Left is steeped in hypocrisy. It reflects the old adage: free speech for me but not for thee. To be sure, the students had the right to publish this cartoon, but they also had the right not to publish it. I am confident that if the shoe were on the other foot – if a cartoon of comparable hate directed against women, gays, blacks or Muslims were proposed – they would not have published it. There is one word for this double standard. It’s called bigotry. The best response to bigotry is the opposite of censorship: it is exposure and shaming in the court of public opinion. The offensive cartoon should not be removed, as some have suggested. It should be widely circulated along with the names prominently displayed of the anti-Semite who drew it and the bigoted editors who decided to publish it. Every potential employer or admissions officer should ask them to justify their bigotry.

In his Gatestone piece (very similar to his letter to the Daily Cal), Dershowitz names the students responsible for the editorial and cartoon, including the cartoonist, the editor in chief, the managing editor, and the opinion editor, and “challenges them to justify their bigotry”.

Finally the Daily Cal editors saw reason—probably after getting a bunch of hard criticism from both the UCB chancellor and many other students and alums. The have now have withdrawn the cartoon (and apparently the editorial) and apologized, with a redaction by Karim Doumar (editor in chief and president of the paper) appearing on the page that carried the original editorial. The new piece says, among other things, this:

The editorial cartoon that ran in our opinion page Oct. 13 failed to meet our editorial standards and has been retracted. The cartoon hearkened to clearly anti-Semitic tropes. It should not have been published, and we sincerely apologize that it was. . . . We apologize to our readers and members of our staff who were hurt by the cartoon. We especially apologize to Alan Dershowitz for the ways it negatively impacted him both personally and professionally. Covering a community means listening to that community and reflecting its beliefs, feelings, fears and opinions. As part of our ongoing education, we will be meeting with local religious leaders and experts to improve our understanding of the historical context behind these types of images and contemporary manifestations of anti-Semitism. Additionally, we are ensuring that a detailed knowledge of the history of harmful visual propaganda becomes an integral part of how we train our staff. We understand and take responsibility for the harm we have caused our readers and our staff. We hear you, we accept your criticism, and we will learn from our errors.

Well, at least they didn’t make excuses.

The cartoon, now vanished, will be preserved on my page. But what still bothers me, despite the retraction, is the atmosphere of double-standard bigotry at UCB that would make students print such a vile cartoon without a second thought, despite the fact they wouldn’t show a pro-Palestinian speaker stabbing Israeli citizens (with blood!) or shooting rockets at Israel. This double standard, in which Jews are demonized while the Left gives a pass to Muslims whose behavior is as vile—or worse—is what we face on many American campuses today. Had the Chancellor not written a letter, I doubt the paper would have retracted its editorial and the cartoon. I don’t think this episode will herald a sea change among UCB students.

It’s time that the Left abandon its double standard of demonizing Israel and Jews while giving Palestine and Muslims not just a pass, but approbation—simply because they’re perceived as oppressed people of color. (Tell that to the Saudis!). If the Left decries “Islamophobia” as bigotry against Muslims, it must do the same with anti-Semitism (remember, on per capita basis, the rate of anti-Jewish hate crime in the U.S. is twice that of anti-Muslim hate crime). The Left is acting like the group it most demonizes: Nazis. Should we now “punch a Daily Cal editor”?

Dershowitz, of course, sees the wider political implications:

This sequence of events – by hard-left students who originally protested my right to speak at Berkeley– confirmed what I’ve long believed: that there is very little difference between the Nazis of the hard right and the anti-Semites of the hard left. There is little doubt that this abhorrent caricature was a hard-left Neo-Nazi expression. These anti-Semitic displays against me were in reaction to a speech in which I advocated a Palestinian state; an end to the occupation and opposition to Israeli settlement policies. Many on the hard-left refuse to acknowledge this sort of nuanced positioning. That is because their hostility towards Israel does not stem from any particular Israeli actions or policies. Even if Israel were to withdraw from the West Bank, destroy the security barrier, and recognize Hamas as a legitimate political organization, it would still not be enough. For these radicals, it is not about what Israel does; it is about what Israel is: the nation state of the Jewish people. To many on the hard left, Israel is an imperialistic, apartheid, genocidal, and colonialist enterprise that must be destroyed.

His last sentence shows that much of what masquerades as anti-Zionism is really anti-Semitism.

You can read more details about this episode, along with the reaction of various people, at The Washington Post. I can almost guarantee you won’t see anything about this at The Huffington Post (imagine what that odious site would have written had it been a Muslim speaker!) and I see nothing about it at the New York Times. There is, of course, plenty about it on right-wing sites like Breitbart and Fox News, which shows how this kind of anti-Semitism makes the Left look bad.

And it should. As Dershowitz said, “The silence from those on the Left is steeped in hypocrisy.”

h/t: cessar