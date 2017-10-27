A child ventriloquist wins “America’s Got Talent

I never watch these talent shows—or anything save the news and “60 Minutes” (with a few exceptions like “Vietnam”), but Malgorzata sent me this video of Darcy Lynne Farmer, who entered the “America’s Got Talent” competition at the age of only 12, which is when most of these performances were filmed. She’s already an amazing ventriloquist (and singer!), and says that she started doing it only two years before going on the show, after her mother gave her a puppet to help with her shyness.

Well, watch as much or as little of her performances as you want: they go all the way through to the final at the end. I watched them all at lunch, and, like Mel B says at the end of the first performance, “my heart melted.” Perhaps many of you have seen her or know of her, but this was new to me, and it’s a good way to end a rainy Friday.

Have a good weekend; I’ll be here all week, folks.