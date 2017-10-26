Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Thursday, October 26, 2017, and we’re already moving toward Halloween—and November. It’s the 299th day of the year. It’s also National Mincemeat Pie Day, a dessert I eschew rather than chew. And it’s Intersex Awareness Day.

On this day in 1774, the first Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia, and in 1863 the oldest football association in the world, appropriatly called The Football Association, was formed in London. It is the “FA” in the “FA Cup.” On October 26, 1881, the famous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral occurred place at Tombstone, Arizona. It lasted only 30 seconds; only bad guys were killed while the good guys, including Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, were either uninjured or slightly wounded. Read about it at the link. On this day in 1947, the Maharaja of Kashmir and Jammu decided to let his kingdom join India rather than Pakistan—a decision that is still violently contested.

And, exactly 40 years ago, and I’ll quote Wikipedia with links here, “Ali Maow Maalin, the last natural case of smallpox, develops rash in Merca district, Somalia. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider this date the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination.”

Notables born on this day include Domenico Scarlatti (1882), Beryl Markham (1902; read her wonderful book West with the Night), Mahalia Jackson (1911), Hillary Clinton (1947; did anybody read What Happened?), and Julian Schnabel (1951). Those who died on October 26 include Hattie McDaniel (1952), Igor Sikorsky (1972), and Nobel-winning biochemist Arthur Kornberg (2007), who discovered the enzyme DNA polymerase, which turns nucleotides into the DNA strings during DNA replication.

Today’s Hili dialogue was opaque to me again, so I asked Malgorzata for an explanation. Here it is:

I will try to explain: there is (in Polish) a saying “to look the truth in the eye” which means (more or less) “to confront an unwelcome truth”. And there is a search for the truth/facts which is what normal people do when they need to decide something or to form an opinion. Now, people who deal in narratives do not care about the truth/facts. So Hili combined all three and got the people who want to avoid unwelcome facts by looking only at their own narratives in which they see what they want, but definitely not the truth nor facts.

Hili is a smart cat! And, as you can see below, also a cute one:

Hili: Some people in search of the truth are looking their narrative in the eye. A: And what do they see? Hili: Whatever they want.

In Polish:

Hili: Niektórzy szukając prawdy patrzą swojej narracji w oczy.

Ja: I co widzą?

Hili: To co chcą.

Out in Winnipeg, we hear from one member of Gus’s staff that “Yesterday, I was in the garden tidying up a bit. Gus wanted to help.”

And so he did:

From reader Barry we have a tweet with videos of cats pwning kids; Barry adds:

If some of these are staged (that appears to be the case), isn’t that dangerous? I suppose a cat would only lash out with its claws when it’s really pissed or threatened. Still, as humorous as some of these clips are, I think it’s generally a good idea to not put babies and cats together.

From Heather Hastie we have a Pareidolia Cow. Look closely! I don’t think this is Photoshopped:

Retweet if you see it pic.twitter.com/njvgr778qJ — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) October 24, 2017

And my favorite New Zealand bird, the kea, won the country’s “Bird of the Year” contest. Yay! Here are a few celebratory tw**ts found by Heather:

The Kea is celebrating it’s #BirdOfTheYear win in its usual *dignified* fashion 😂😂😂(photo credit Tiffany Stephens). pic.twitter.com/kVx6YoOpe2 — sally greaves (@CardioKiwi) October 24, 2017

And a video tw**t:

I mean how couldn't you love this charming little thief of a bird. Yeah to the Kea #BirdOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/4a2FXiInkF — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 24, 2017

