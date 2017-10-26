Reader Duncan McCaskill from Canberra is a new contributor, so give him a hearty welcome for his photos of his country’s robins. Duncan’s notes are indented:
I’ve been a regular reader of your website for years, but have never sent in photos before. Here a few from photos of mine of some Australian robins.
Australian robins (family Petroicidae) are charming perch-and-pounce insect eaters, some of which have red breasts. They owe the name “robin” to their resemblance to the Robin Redbreast of England. Unlike their English namesake, the red breasted Australian robins are bright red. The common name “robin” is used for many, but not all, of the non-red members of the family, including in New Zealand, where there are no red breasted robins.
These photos were mostly taken in the last few months in and around Canberra.
Scarlet Robin (Petroica boodang):
Another scarlet robin:
A Flame Robin (Petroica phoenicea). They are slightly bigger than Scarlet Robins and have a more orangey-red colour.
A Red-capped Robin (Petroica goodenovii). They are the smallest of the red robins.
Only the male red robins are brightly coloured. The females are duller, such as this female Red-capped Robin. It has a pale wash of red on the forehead. Young birds have no colour.
Several species of robin have yellow breasts. The Eastern Yellow Robin (Eopsaltria australis) is the only yellow robin that occurs in the Canberra region. It is a bit bigger than any of the red robins. Male and female are identical in appearance.
From further afield, here is a Lemon-bellied flycatcher (Microeca flavigaster) I saw on a recent trip to Darwin in Australia’s top end.
And lastly, from a couple of years ago, a Pale-yellow Robin (Tregellasia capito) in a patch of rainforest on Tamborine Mountain south of Brisbane.
Welcome and thank you! Lovely photos.
Wonderful pictures. The bottom three look like the Connecticut or Nashville warbler seen on a previous post. Really neat.
Magnificent and thank you. You got me going about “robin.” Etymology: robin is from Robert, but why name a bird robin at all? American colonists named Turdus migratorius after the British Erithacus rubecula. I assume Australian colonists did the same with their red-breasted birds. Robins of the world, I read, are usually thrushes/thrush-like. Your yellow robins are warbler-like to my eyes. But some Australian robins are chat-thrushes, which I had never heard of before. So this has been a pleasant morning reading about these taxa. Thank you again. I look forward to more.