Reader Duncan McCaskill from Canberra is a new contributor, so give him a hearty welcome for his photos of his country’s robins. Duncan’s notes are indented:

I’ve been a regular reader of your website for years, but have never sent in photos before. Here a few from photos of mine of some Australian robins.

Australian robins (family Petroicidae) are charming perch-and-pounce insect eaters, some of which have red breasts. They owe the name “robin” to their resemblance to the Robin Redbreast of England. Unlike their English namesake, the red breasted Australian robins are bright red. The common name “robin” is used for many, but not all, of the non-red members of the family, including in New Zealand, where there are no red breasted robins.

These photos were mostly taken in the last few months in and around Canberra.



Scarlet Robin (Petroica boodang):