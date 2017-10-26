Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ whitewashing

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “ahead” came with an email apology:

Sorry this is a day late. More Qasim Rashid inspired nonsense today.

So this, like the one on October 18, based on a Rashid article from HuffPo I discussed ten days ago, in whch Rashid claimed that “The teachings of Islam could help us prevent more sexual abuse scandals.” It was simply cherry-picking of the Qur’an to demonstrate how enlightened it was towards women, and how hard it tried to prevent the abuse of women. Here’s what Rashid said about the “equality verse” (which is really chapter four, verse one):

In a recent internationally broadcast lecture given live before roughly 6,000 Muslim women, the Khalifa of Islam said, “Chapter four, verse two of the Holy Quran…clarifies that women were not created out of the body of a man or from his rib. Rather, the Quran testifies to the fact that men and women were created from a single soul and are of the same kind and species.” Thus, the Quran 4:2 first establishes men and women as equal beings.

That’s the cherry Rashid picked to show how enlightened Islam was towards women. And here’s Quran 4:1, the verse that Rashid should have cited:

O mankind, fear your Lord, who created you from one soul and created from it its mate and dispersed from both of them many men and women. And fear Allah, through whom you ask one another, and the wombs. Indeed Allah is ever, over you, an Observer.

But then here’s the verse that Jesus cites (4:3):



And if you fear that you will not deal justly with the orphan girls, then marry those that please you of [other] women, two or three or four. But if you fear that you will not be just, then [marry only] one or those your right hand possesses. That is more suitable that you may not incline [to injustice].

Women whom “your right hand possesses” are universally acknowledged to be your female slaves.

