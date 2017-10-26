For your evening’s entertainment, one evolutionary biologist extols another

W. D. “Bill” Hamilton is regarded by many as the greatest evolutionary theorist of his generation. Although he had some wonky ideas, he also had some great ones as well. (He was a fount of ideas!) Rather than read me telling you about him, listen to this 30-minute “Great Lives” show on the BBC, in which Richard Dawkins talks about Hamilton and his achievements. Dr. Mary Bliss, Hamilton’s sister, adds her perspective. Click on the screenshot to go to the free audio:

Many of my contemporaries, and those of Richard’s slightly older cohort, knew or worked with Bill, and to a person they praised his kindness, humility, generosity (especially toward young people) and his brilliance. Sadly, he’s one of the greats I never met. He died in 2000 at only 63, perhaps of complications from malaria—it’s not clear—and I somehow never crossed paths with him. That was my loss.

Do read this post, written largely by my friend Latha Menon, who knew him well, describing a visit to his grave. And have a look at his tombstone and the stone bench erected in his memory. It’s very touching—and biological. This man had an intense love of nature, and his theory was always directed toward explaining real phenomena in the wild.

h/t: Kevin