Explain this illusion!

by Matthew Cobb

Here’s a great illusion, known as the Mephisto Spiral. How does it work? Answers in the comments, please. And no peeking or googling! I’ll post the answer later on today.

7 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted October 26, 2017 at 10:06 am | Permalink

    Very clever! (I watched the original youtube which gives it away.)

    • ploubere
      Posted October 26, 2017 at 10:11 am | Permalink

      Some hand technique involved which he doesn’t explain, but yeah.

  2. mikeyc
    Posted October 26, 2017 at 10:35 am | Permalink

    Without googling it looks to me like he’s taking advantage of the angle of light and using the shadow of the coil for the illusion.

    I’ll google it. I will not be surprised to find out I’m wrong. I usually am. About everything.

    • mikeyc
      Posted October 26, 2017 at 10:36 am | Permalink

      Note in proof and before the googles; part of the coil is painted white. Which helps.

      • BJ
        Posted October 26, 2017 at 11:03 am | Permalink

        Ah, so they’re connected. I thought he was just very skilled with keeping two separate wires together while spinning them.

  3. Steve Zeoli
    Posted October 26, 2017 at 10:50 am | Permalink

    Twist the wires instead of pull them?

    Reply
    • BJ
      Posted October 26, 2017 at 11:02 am | Permalink

      Exactly what I’m thinking. Spinning the wires in place would give the illusion of being pulled apart/pushed together.

