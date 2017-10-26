Explain this illusion!

by Matthew Cobb
Here’s a great illusion, known as the Mephisto Spiral. How does it work? Answers in the comments, please. And no peeking or googling! I’ll post the answer later on today.
Very clever! (I watched the original youtube which gives it away.)
Some hand technique involved which he doesn’t explain, but yeah.
Without googling it looks to me like he’s taking advantage of the angle of light and using the shadow of the coil for the illusion.
I’ll google it. I will not be surprised to find out I’m wrong. I usually am. About everything.
Note in proof and before the googles; part of the coil is painted white. Which helps.
Ah, so they’re connected. I thought he was just very skilled with keeping two separate wires together while spinning them.
Twist the wires instead of pull them?
Exactly what I’m thinking. Spinning the wires in place would give the illusion of being pulled apart/pushed together.