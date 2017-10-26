Count birds, save birds! Citizen science needs you! #Autumnwatch

by Matthew Cobb

The BBC TV programme Autumnwatch has teamed up with Zooniverse to analyse photographic records of seabirds on cliffs from around the UK. This is something that machines are very poor at, and humans can do easily.

The idea is to calculate how many of different birds are based on cliffs around the UK’s coast. Many species are under threat, so the aim of the project is to help preserve their habitats and protect their futures.

All you have to do is go here and then simply follow the instructions, clicking on every blob that you think is a bird. That’s it. Go and do it now, even if it’s just for five minutes. You’ll be helping seabird conservation!

JAC: I endorse this effort so please go invest give minutes.