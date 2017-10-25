Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, October 25, 2017, the 298th day of the year, and I’m heading back to Chicago this morning. In all probability, I’ll be cooling my heels at Logan Airport when you read this. So it’s time for another poll!

It’s National Greasy Food Day, so go have a burger and fries in the meantime.

On this day in 1415, according to Wikipedia, “Henry V of England and his lightly armoured infantry and archers defeat the heavily armoured French cavalry in the Battle of Agincourt on Saint Crispin’s Day.” In 1940, Benjamin O. Davis, Sr. became the first African American general in the U.S. Army. And on October 25, 1971, the United Nations expelled the Republic of China (Taiwan) and seated the People’s Republic of China as the official delegation from China.

Notables born on this day include Johann Strauss II (1825), Georges Bizet (1838), Pablo Picasso (1881), Minnie Pearl (1912), Anne Tyler (1941) and James Carville (1944). Here’s a nice Picasso featuring a cat:

Those who died on October 25 include Bat Masterson (1921), Virgil Fox (1980), Mary McCarthy (1989) and Vincent Price (1993). Here’s a wonderful version of Fox playing Bach’s Fugue in G Major (“Gigue Fugue”):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is having an arcane talk with Andrzej. I asked for an interpretation, and Malgorzata said this:

Hili tries to get an additional portion of something delicious. She explains to Andrzej that if she is to follow Seneca the Younger’s idea about creating the past (she knows Andrzej is happy when she learns philosophy) she would need additional energy derived from an additional meal. Here it is:

Hili: Seneca the Younger argued that we are creating the past. A: And what about it? Hili: It requires energy.

In Polish:

Hili: Seneka twierdził, że tworzymy przeszłość.

Ja: I co w związku z tym?

Hili: To wymaga energii.

Here’s a tw**t showing an old Penguin book with a curious cover. The title is embossed over the black bars, but you can’t read it from this angle. From that alone you might be able to guess the book. Matthew, who found the tweet, gives two clues. The answer will be posted in the comments later this afternoon.

A) Its a retro cover so not modern

B) Synonymous with redaction/rewriting of history

And another tw**t sussed out by Matthew: a great example of crypsis (camouflage), an adaptation that Matthew and I much admire. Spot the grasshopper!

A grasshopper from white quartz fields, Knersvlakte Nature Reserve, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/p9zks57a3c — Vladimir Dinets (@VladimirDinets) October 23, 2017

A cat tweet found by Heather Hastie (a metaphor for trying to organize atheists):

Me trying to stay on top of the news cycle. pic.twitter.com/h8iBRQBekF — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) October 22, 2017

Also from Heather, a powerful statement from Michelle Obama, apparently made during the last Presidential campaign, about Trump’s attitude toward women. It’s even more relevant today:

RETWEET 1st Lady Michelle Obama Speaking on Trump Bragging About His Sexual Predatory Conduct #Hardball pic.twitter.com/pxWbOo5qDc — #LaquanMcDonald (@ifuaskmee) October 16, 2017