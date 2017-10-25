No, I didn’t get groped

I see that most people think I would have been, but it didn’t happen. I went through a metal detector, so perhaps they didn’t find the MYSTERIOUS YELLOW BAND that appears on my tuchas in the See-You-Naked Machine.
I’m a lucky boy.
I haven’t been on a plane in *decades* – how long has it been since 1990? – wow, all the fun ‘n’ games I’m missing!
I’m 2 for 2. What did i win? A couple of cat drawings in my books i hope.
Also 2 for 2. If you keep your nose clean, you’ll never ever be groped again.
Are you doing TSA-Pre these days, PCC[e]?
I don’t vote but your comment about your yellow band reminded of another famous yellow band.
It is sedimentary sandstone rock on the Lhotse face, “the first rock a climber touches on the route up to Everest.”
Its groping is done by crampons with the climbers using “about 100 meters of rope to traverse it.” Climbers welcome the groping; the yellow band remains silent.
OT, boss, but Fats Domino has gone pining for the fjords; no longer seeking his thrill on Blueberry Hill.
I doubted you would. It is more likely to happen on international flights and not domestic flights.
New TSA rules go into effect tomorrow, Thursday, so who knows what will be after that.