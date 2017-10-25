Fats Domino died

Actually, there were two deaths on Tuesday. One was Mel Green, an old friend and sort of a mentor to me in genetics when I was a postdoc (more on that tomorrow), who died in Davis at 101. The other was Antoine “Fats” Domino, who died yesterday in Harvey, Louisiana (right near New Orleans) at the age of 89. Given his rotundity, which gave rise to his nickname (he also was only 5’5″), I was surprised to learn he was still alive.

You can read his obituary at the Wikipedia link above, or in the New York Times, so I won’t reprise his life. Although one reader, who informed me of the death, guessed that I didn’t know much about Fats’s music, I certainly knew and appreciated many of his songs. The NYT points out his influence on the formation of rock and roll, and it’s a big one:

Mr. Domino [JAC: I love how the NYT refuses to use first names!] had more than three dozen Top 40 pop hits through the 1950s and early ’60s, among them “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t It a Shame” (also known as “Ain’t That a Shame,” which is the actual lyric), “I’m Walkin’,” “Blue Monday” and “Walkin’ to New Orleans.” Throughout he displayed both the buoyant spirit of New Orleans, his hometown, and a droll resilience that reached listeners worldwide. He sold 65 million singles in those years, with 23 gold records, making him second only to Elvis Presley as a commercial force. Presley acknowledged Mr. Domino as a predecessor. “A lot of people seem to think I started this business,” Presley told Jet magazine in 1957. “But rock ’n’ roll was here a long time before I came along. Nobody can sing that music like colored people. Let’s face it: I can’t sing it like Fats Domino can. I know that.”

If you listen to his song “The Fat Man“, you can clearly hear the beginning of rock but it was from 1949! (You can hear that and others on Rolling Stones‘s nice page of “Fats Domino: 12 Essential Songs.“) Here: you listen for yourself and tell me if you don’t discern the roots of rock and roll. In fact, this is rock and roll, mixed with blues and boogie-woogie. If you didn’t know better, you’d guess this was made in the mid 1950s:

If you like Fats, go have a listen at the Rolling Stone page; but I’ll add one more song: an old live performance of one of his best songs.

RIP Mr. Domino (yes, that’s metaphorical, as some reader always reminds me).