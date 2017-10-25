Clarification: Weinstein post

I wrote my post on Harvey Weinstein typing as fast as I could as we were getting ready to board our plane, and would have made it more concise (and hopefully more thoughtful) if I was able to brain faster.

The point I was trying to make was simply this: regardless of whether someone commits crimes because of their genes and environments, or because they have a “mental disorder”, both boil down to someone’s brain obeying the laws of physics and making them behave in a way they couldn’t have behaved otherwise. Thus, Bruni’s desperate attempt to draw a line between these two “causes” (and any line will be arbitrary) was misguided, ignoring what we know about physics and neuroscience. Yes, depending on what the causes were, the treatment and punishments may differ among offenders, but in neither case can you say that the miscreant could have behaved otherwise. I was in fact disturbed that a few commenters seemed to think that there is some libertarian form of agency that could ignore or override the laws of physics. We have no evidence for that, for such evidence would be identical to saying that some physical phenomena are independent of the laws of physics.

In fact, what I wanted to say, but couldn’t quite articulate, was stated by reader “sherfolder” in the comments (I’ve edited this a tiny bit for clarity):

You ask for the reason why Bruni insists on the distinction between psychopathology (formal diagnosis) and harmful predatory behavior – the answer is simple: Only the absence of a formal diagnosis allows him to express all his disgust and aversion to a person like HW is. You are not free to do in the same way to a person who is officially diagnosed with mental disorder.

I’m not sure whether sherfolder interprets this the way I do, but I see it as Bruni’s way to signal his own moral virtue—in a way that’s not helpful.