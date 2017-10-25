A new book from Piotr Naskrecki

by Matthew Cobb

Here are some great recent tweets by ace photographer Piotr, one of which advertises his new book about Costa Rica.

One of Costa Rica's marvels, the Giant sylvan leaf katydid (Celidophylla albimacula). More in "Hidden Kingdom", https://t.co/1Zo7jf4r1f. pic.twitter.com/W5Ce6Xf2X8 — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) October 25, 2017

Ancala africana, a gorgeous tabanid fly with a memorable bite. They are in season now @GorongosaPark. pic.twitter.com/fsTWPuZIPt — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) October 13, 2017

A delicate glasswing butterfly Greta morgane from Costa Rica. This butterfly has only 4 functional legs! More here https://t.co/1Zo7jf4r1f. pic.twitter.com/cIGcWLtap0 — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) October 18, 2017

Leaf mantis (Choeradodis rhombicollis), one of the Costa Rican insects featured in my upcoming book "Hidden Kingdom. https://t.co/1Zo7jf4r1f pic.twitter.com/Wron6Sb8co — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) October 4, 2017

My ode to the magnificent insect fauna of Costa Rica, "Hidden Kingdom – The Insect Life of Costa Rica" is out! https://t.co/1Zo7jf4r1f. pic.twitter.com/vcM2JkjPBv — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) October 19, 2017