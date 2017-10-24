Wellesley College editors try to clarify their support for “free speech”, but fail

Eleven days ago I wrote about an April 12 op-ed about free speech by the editors of the Wellesley College student newspaper, The Wellesley News. (Wellesley is a woman’s college in Massachusetts that, I think, accepts trans women but no men.) It was a poorly written piece but also deeply confused and confusing, for they not only stated that “hate speech” is not “free speech”, but simply made up the contention that the First Amendment was put in place “to protect the disenfranchised.” Here’s a bit of that editorial; the emphasis is mine.

Wellesley students are generally correct in their attempts to differentiate what is viable discourse from what is just hate speech. Wellesley is certainly not a place for racism, sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, transphobia or any other type of discriminatory speech. Shutting down rhetoric that undermines the existence and rights of others is not a violation of free speech; it is hate speech. [JAC: Note the erroneous structure of this sentence: they are saying “shutting down rhetoric” is “hate speech”. What they mean is that shutting down rhetoric is shutting down hate speech.] The founding fathers put free speech in the Constitution as a way to protect the disenfranchised and to protect individual citizens from the power of the government. The spirit of free speech is to protect the suppressed, not to protect a free-for-all where anything is acceptable, no matter how hateful and damaging.

Apparently the editors got a lot of backlash for writing that (and saying that “hate speech” will be met with “hostility”), for six days later they published a second editorial awkwardly called “In continuation of the previous editorial” that tried to clarify their position. A lot of the space is taken up with complaints about the sexist responses they got—stuff like this:

Comments and tweets responding to our article referred to us as having “our pantyhose in a twist over free speech…” and then sarcastically called us “tough broads.” Others told us to “listen to the man in the house” and “get back in the kitchen.”

Well, that’s reprehensible. One should engage with the argument (as I think I did) rather than denigrate the editors’ genders or make sexist remarks. Such is the sad and undeserved fate of women on the Internet who have strong opinions.

However, while trying to argue that what they meant in the first editorial was simply that speech should be met not with violence but with counterspeech—a view I approve—the editors leave the reader confused whether “hate speech” still counts as free speech. First they say this, which I don’t really understand.

Nevertheless, there is something threatening to modern society about women exercising independent thought. Those that are offended by the editorial and thus inclined to write and tweet about events at Wellesley are exercising their First Amendment rights. We are exercising ours by disagreeing. To refuse to continue to engage with our opinion is to be guilty of the same infringement of freedom with which we are charged. The world suppresses women’s voices even while demanding the recognition of uncensored expression.

How can refusal to deal with an argument constitute an “ingfringement of freedom”?

Further, I’m not sure what they mean by saying the “world suppresses women’s voices”, since this editorial is written by women, and women now have a huge voice in American media. One can of course make a case that there is still sexism in the public sphere, as evidenced by certain remarks by our “President,” by the abysmal predatory behavior of powerful men, and by Congress’s attempt to keep restricting abortion rights, but access to women’s voices—their opinions—is easy.

But I digress. Below is the final paragraph of the op-ed, and it’s deeply confusing. You tell me: if they maintain that all speech must be met not with violence or “shutting down” the speaker but with counterspeech, then why even say that there’s “a line between free speech and hate speech”? And how would counterspeech “protect members of the community from language that harms or threatens their well being”? Once that “hate speech” is uttered, the claimed psychological damage has already been done!

We respect free speech at Wellesley. We reiterate that there is a line between free speech and hate speech. We fight not against free speech, but to protect members of our community from language that harms or threatens their well-being. Thus, we respect the right to use speech to challenge other views. We will listen to and dismantle arguments and opinions that threaten a person’s ability to speak freely.

I’d add, as I did before, that the editors should learn to write simple readable language, avoiding words like “transpired” for “happened” and replacing “in order to” with the simple word “to.” These sentences are tortuous (and torturous):

These incidents transpired on multiple community platforms, including email and social media. Our editorial was meant to be a commentary on these specific events, but we refrained from including specifics in order to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.

