Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Today, Tuesday, October 24, 2017, is the last full day of my sojourn to Cambridge, and tomorrow afternoon I’ll be back home in Chicago. In America it’s National Bologna (also spelled “Baloney”) Day, which mean we can expect especially egregious statements from our “President.” It’s also World Polio Day, which is true, but Wikipedia notes that it’s “was established by Rotary International to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk” (WHO says the same thing). Yet Wikipedia and The Salk Institute both note that Salk was born on October 28, 1914, so I’m confused. Why would you commemorate someone’s birth four days after they were born?

What is true is that Salk and Sabin’s vaccines were stunning accomplishments of science that have reduced human suffering enormously. I remember, as a child, the big polio scares, and being warned not to go to public swimming pools—thought to breed the disease—in summer. (Ingestion of infected fecal matter is a main cause of transmission.) I remember horrible pictures of children confined in iron lungs. This is largely a thing of the past, although polio, in contrast to smallpox and the animal disease rinderpest, hasn’t been eliminated. In principle it could be, which would make it the third disease wiped off the planet. Here’s an Egyptian stele thought to depict a polio victim with a withered leg and a cane (18th Dynasty; 1403–1365 BC).

On this day in 1260, Chartres Cathedral was dedicated in the presence of Louis IX; it’s a magnificent site and should be visited (via a short train trip) when you go to Paris. In 1648, the signing of the Peace of Westphalia ended the Thirty Years War. On October 24, 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph line in the U.S. was completed. On this day in 1926, Houdini, suffering from a ruptured appendix (supposedly brought on by his inviting a woman to hit him in the abdomen to demonstrate his strength), gave his last performance. He died 7 days later at the age of 52. On October 24, 1945, the United Nations was founded. And on this day in 1946, the first photo of Earth from outer space was taken:

The White Sands rocket (official name V-2 No. 13) was a modified V2 rocket that became the first man-made object to take a photograph of the Earth from outer space. Launched on October 24, 1946, at the White Sands Missile Range in White Sands, New Mexico, the rocket reached a maximum altitude of 65 mi (105 km). The famous photograph was taken with an attached DeVry35mm black-and-white motion picture camera.

Here it is:

On this day in 1980, the Polish government legalized the Solidarity trade union, marking the beginning of the end of Soviet control over that country. And on October 24, 2003, the Concorde made its last commercial flight. A pity; I always dreamed (but couldn’t afford) traveling on that plane.

Notables born on this day include Rafael Trujillo (1891), Denise Levertov (1923), The Big Bopper (1930) and Wayne Rooney (1985). Those who died on October 24 include Jane Seymour (1537), Tycho Brahe (1601), Daniel Webster (1852), G. E. Moore (1958), Jackie Robinson (1972), Gene Roddenberry (1991), Rosa Parks (2005), and Bobby Vee (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej is patiently instructing Hili about faith and fact:

Hili: Why are so few people interested in the theory of cognition? A: Because revelations are easier.

In Polish:

Hili: Dlaczego tak niewielu interesuje się teorią poznania?

Ja: Bo objawienia są łatwiejsze.

Reader Taskin, on Gus’s staff, send a picture of a lovely calico kitten, as Taskin is quite partial to this particolored cats. I have to admit are growing on me. Calicos and tortoiseshell cats are nearly 100% female for genetic reasons (see here and here).

Finally, here are two twe**ts cribbed from Heather Hastie; they show hand rearing of the highly endangered kakapo, the world’s only flightless parrot:

Because of this, we need to provide supplementary food, and hand-rear some #kakapo chicks which would otherwise starve. #conservation pic.twitter.com/76OI0M6et4 — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 21, 2017

In all breeding seasons except 2002 (when rimu ripened), most #kakapo chicks would have starved without #conservation intervention. pic.twitter.com/mLKMN7AKjv — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 21, 2017

I also call your attention to Heather’s new and highly informative post, “Why the Iran nuclear agreement is a good deal.“