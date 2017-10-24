Trump has yet to name a science advisor

It’s nearly a year into the election, and Trump doesn’t have a science advisor. Here’s a comparative graph from the Washington Post:

There could be many reasons the appointment is taking so long, said Zuoyue Wang, a historian of science at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona. “I believe that several factors are at work,” he said in an email. “The deep divide between the American scientific community and the Trump campaign/administration over key issues, including climate change and nuclear arms control; President Trump’s transactional style of leadership and policy-making, which tends to devalue long-term planning which is an important function of science advising; and probably the unwillingness of many prominent American scientific and technological leaders to serve under the current administration.”

At least one person opines that this delay is good since “to do it properly takes time” (my characterization). My view: Trump just doesn’t care since science deals in real truths rather than “alternative truths.”

So much for the efficacy of the Science March.

h/t: Loren