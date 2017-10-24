Trump has yet to name a science advisor

It’s nearly a year into the election, and Trump doesn’t have a science advisor. Here’s a comparative graph from the Washington Post:

 

There could be many reasons the appointment is taking so long, said Zuoyue Wang, a historian of science at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona.

“I believe that several factors are at work,” he said in an email. “The deep divide between the American scientific community and the Trump campaign/administration over key issues, including climate change and nuclear arms control; President Trump’s transactional style of leadership and policy-making, which tends to devalue long-term planning which is an important function of science advising; and probably the unwillingness of many prominent American scientific and technological leaders to serve under the current administration.”

At least one person opines that this delay is good since “to do it properly takes time” (my characterization). My view: Trump just doesn’t care since science deals in real truths rather than “alternative truths.”

So much for the efficacy of the Science March.

h/t: Loren

10 Comments

  1. Steve Ruis
    Why would a man who takes no advice name advisors? Just askin’.

  2. Douglas E
    Since Draft Dodger Donald proclaimed the he “knows more about ISIS than the generals”, it makes perfect sense that he knows more about science than the scientists – no need for another loser-Washington-swamp-dweller getting in the way of the alternative facts.

  3. Diana MacPherson
    Based on who Trump has previously appointed, Ken Ham will probably become his official Science Advisor.

    Reply
    • darrelle
      Yeah, exactly. I think we will be better off if Trump never appoints a science adviser.

    • Douglas E
      Since Hambo proclaimed that it was his god who put Trump in the White House, don’t count him out!!

  4. Stephen Barnard
    One reason may be that it’s impossible to find someone even remotely qualified willing to risk his or her reputation.

    • Douglas E
      Likely.

    • darrelle
      I’m sure he could find someone at good ‘ole Liberty U if he really wanted to. It doesn’t appear that Trump has the same concept of what “qualified” means as you and I do. Many of his appointees are not even remotely qualified.

  5. GBJames
    If he does appoint a science advisor you can bet it will be someone who is profoundly anti-science. I’d put money on Ken Ham before any accomplished scientist.

    • Diana MacPherson
      Jinx!

