Sydney Brenner: A revolutionary biologist. New BBC radio programme

by Matthew Cobb

Earlier this year I went to Singapore to record a series of interviews with Sydney Brenner, one of the greatest biologists of the 20th century. This was part of a Sydney Brenner Research Fellowship from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, which I was awarded to study how Brenner and Francis Crick collaborated. I went with ace BBC radio producer Andrew Luck-Baker, and our 30 minute radio programme was broadcast last night on the BBC World Service. It is now available to listen to (or download), for free, from anywhere in the world.

Click on this image to listen. It’s fascinating, featuring archive material from Brenner, Crick and Jim Watson, as well as our Singapore interviews. Listen to how Sydney’s voice has changed down the decades! And above all, hear how Brenner suddenly realised that there must be a key component of how genes work, now known as messenger RNA, and how he and the French geneticist François Jacob figured out how to test his hunch.

The ‘revolutionary biologist’ of the subtitle is not only a reference to his role in changing biology in the 20th century, but also to his politics – he was very involved in left-wing politics in South Africa before and after the Second World War. Sadly, that didn’t make it into the final cut…

______

JAC note: Evolutionary biologist and writer Steve Jones also has a new show on the BBC, “Language and our genes,” which you can download or listen to here. Like Matthew’s show, it’s 28 minutes long.