Magpie attacks in Australia (and how to avoid them)

The Australian magpie (Gymnorhina tibicen), a native to the country, and an inadvertent import to New Zealand, is a lovely bird, but also a smart and cheeky one. Here’s what it looks like:

I didn’t realize that magpie attacks were a regular thing in Australia, but it’s true. As Wikipedia reports, they get aggressive during breeding season:

Magpies are ubiquitous in urban areas all over Australia, and have become accustomed to people. A small percentage of birds become highly aggressive during breeding season from late August to early – mid October, and will swoop and sometimes attack passersby. The percentage has been difficult to estimate but is significantly less than 9%. Almost all attacking birds (around 99%) are male, and they are generally known to attack pedestrians at around 50 m (160 ft) from their nest, and cyclists at around 100 m (330 ft). There appears to be some specificity in choice of attack targets, with the majority of individuals specializing on either pedestrians or cyclists. Attacks begin as the eggs hatch, increase in frequency and severity as the chicks grow, and tail off as the chicks leave the nest. These magpies may engage in an escalating series of behaviours to drive off intruders. Least threatening are alarm calls and distant swoops, where birds fly within several metres from behind and perch nearby. Next in intensity are close swoops, where a magpie will swoop in from behind or the side and audibly “snap” their beaks or even peck or bite at the face, neck, ears or eyes. More rarely, a bird may dive-bomb and strike the intruder’s (usually a cyclist’s) head with its chest. A magpie may rarely attack by landing on the ground in front of a person and lurching up and landing on the victim’s chest and pecking at the face and eyes. Magpie attacks can cause injuries, typically wounds to the head, and being unexpectedly swooped while cycling can result in loss of control of the bicycle, which may cause injury.

Here’s a video of a magpie attacking an Aussie cyclist 13 times in a row:

This year has been particularly bad for magpie attacks. As reader Michael told me:

There have been 3,253 recorded attacks and 518 injuries linked to magpies across the country in 2017, according to the Magpie Alert website. Australia’s swooping season starts in spring as predominantly male magpies dive down on cyclists, pedestrians and runners who go near nests. Of the total, 702 attacks occurred in Victoria, which ranks third behind New South Wales and Queensland for number of attacks.

If you go to the site, you’ll see a map of magpie attacks, with the symbols in red marking injuries:

How do you avoid this? As Atlas Obscura reports:

Dr. Richard Osborne, an oncologist and avid cyclist, can be seen showing off his new defense mechanism, a bike helmet equipped with children’s noise blowers. Connected to a tube in his mouth, he simply blows into it, and the party favors unravel with a little toot, spooking any magpies near him. A simple idea, but as can be seen in the video, an effective one.

Here’s a photo of the helmet in full scaring mode; it seems to work a treat: