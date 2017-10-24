Here, from reader Pliny the in Between, is another failed attempt to overcome identity politics by bringing people together, though food. And, as all such attempts must, it failed (click to enlarge). Behold: “The end of beignets”:
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- Identity food politics whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/ide… https://t.co/06NUQUYqfO 35 minutes ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
1. Forgot “pasta fritta” (unless it is the well-known self-effacing modesty of Italian Renaissance spokesperson.)
2. Beignet and lángos are the same genus, but different species. Differentiation is salt (potentially, garlic) vs sugar.
Malasadas! Umm