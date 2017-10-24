Identity food politics

Here, from reader Pliny the in Between, is another failed attempt to overcome identity politics by bringing people together, though food. And, as all such attempts must, it failed (click to enlarge). Behold: “The end of beignets”:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 24, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under food, politics. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. simonchicago
    Posted October 24, 2017 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    1. Forgot “pasta fritta” (unless it is the well-known self-effacing modesty of Italian Renaissance spokesperson.)

    2. Beignet and lángos are the same genus, but different species. Differentiation is salt (potentially, garlic) vs sugar.

    Reply
  2. Joe
    Posted October 24, 2017 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

    Malasadas! Umm

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: