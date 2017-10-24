An honorable Republican

Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, a Republican, announced today that he’s not running for reelection to the Senate, and gave a heartfelt speech on the Senate floor explaining his reasons. They all have to do with Trump’s odious policies and toxic personality.

CNN reprints his entire speech, which you should either read or watch (below), and it helps restore my faith in humanity. To me, this is the best part:

If I have been critical, it not because I relish criticizing the behavior of the president of the United States. If I have been critical, it is because I believe that it is my obligation to do so, as a matter of duty and conscience. The notion that one should stay silent as the norms and values that keep America strong are undermined and as the alliances and agreements that ensure the stability of the entire world are routinely threatened by the level of thought that goes into 140 characters – the notion that one should say and do nothing in the face of such mercurial behavior is ahistoric and, I believe, profoundly misguided.

Here’s a video:

So far Trump has been kept in check by Republicans like Flake and McCain, by the courts, and by the Democrats. One can hope that Trump’s continued behavior, and the failure of ambitious and coldhearted Republicans to criticize him, will change the composition of the Congress in the next four years.

It’s too late for the Supreme Court.