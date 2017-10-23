The UK goes secular, too

Yesterday I wrote about how religiosity was declining in the U.S., especially among Protestants, while the “nones”—those who claim no formal religious affiliation—were growing quickly. We all know this is happening even faster in the UK, where for the first time this year, more British people reported themselves to as “not religious” than “Christian”. The Anglican Church is bleeding like a severed jugular vein, and is desperately trying both to re-fill the empty pews while at the same time pretending that nothing is wrong.

A report by the BBC today gives some other heartening statistics—at least heartening to nonbelievers. A quarter of Anglican congregations (the smallest ones) have no children at all at Sunday services. And child attendance is waning across the board, a harbinger of hard times to come for the CoE:

On average, nine children attended each service across all Church of England churches in 2016 – a “sobering reminder of the long-term challenge we face”, the church’s ruling body said. Usual Sunday attendance at church in 2016 was 739,000 people – 14% lower than in 2006. . . . The number of baptisms, marriages, and funerals held in Church of England churches have also declined since 2006, with the largest change seen in a 39% decline in funerals at crematoria and cemeteries. “The figures confirm the urgency of the challenges we face, especially as we want to become a growing church for all people in all places,” Mike Eastwood, director of Renewal and Reform for the Church of England said. The decline in church attendance in the last decade is higher in children than adults. “This challenge is likely to persist for some years ahead,” William Nye, secretary general to the General Synod, said.

Yes, it’s likely to persist forever as England gradually loses its religion. And a good thing too. If people want to go to Church I suppose it’s okay by me, but it’s ridiculous to have a state religion in a democracy. Besides, it’s not as if Anglicans are all really agnostics who go to church for the company and music: the English clergy has, for instance, consistently opposed bills for voluntary euthanasia. If properly framed, such bills could relieve considerable suffering, but the clergy, with their unsupported belief in souls, still thinks dying people should suffer for Jesus. And, of course, even though child attendance is waning, those children are still being brainwashed.

