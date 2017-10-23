Readers’ wildlife photographs

For some reason, when I’m traveling I’m reluctant to publish readers’ photos that I’ve saved on my computer. That may be because it requires some time to put them up properly, resize them, look up species IDs and so on. But when photos arrive when I’m traveling, I somehow lack that reserve. (That means, by the way, that if you send photos today or tomorrow, there’s a good chance I’ll post them.

Therefore I present you with two landscape pictures taken by reader Don Bredes, which arrived just a minute ago. They may demonstrate the effect of global warming, though a one-off year isn’t really proof of that. His notes are indented:

Here’s a study in contrasts for you. Last year on this day, October 23, in northern Vermont we awoke to the first snow of the season. It was heavy enough to cause a good deal of tree damage, particularly to the laden apple trees. This year has delivered a mild, dry fall. The foliage yet lingers in many protected spots, and temperatures today may reach 70 degrees.

Last year:

This year: