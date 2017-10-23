Questions about a new book on the Right, and NPR’s misstep in reviewing it

Reader Cesar called my attention to an Internet fracas I’d missed. You can read a bit about it in the Wall Street Journal, though it’s behind a paywall unless you’re a subscriber. Judicious inquiry may allow you to find their piece.

The book at issue is a new one (published on June 13 of this year) and a finalist for a National Book Award: Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America by Nancy MacLean, a Professor of History at Duke University. The WSJ’s reporter, who didn’t read the book, gives what seems from other sources (including the Amazon summary) to be an accurate summary:

The book, which your humble correspondent has not read, is an attack on Nobel Prize-winning economist James Buchanan, a pioneer in “public choice” theory, which holds that government officials act out of self-interest just like everyone else. Ms. MacLean’s, umm… contribution to the Buchanan story is her argument that the Nobelist was the author of a “diabolical” secret plan to subvert democracy and favor rich white people.

The book is more than about Buchanan; it apparently purports to show how his work laid the groundwork for a vast right-wing conspiracy—whose colluding perpetrators supposedly include the Koch brothers—that wants to take over American politics and economics. A piece in Vox, which is highly and unusually (for a left-leaning site) critical of MacLean’s left-wing book, gives a bit more summary:

That brings us to Nancy MacLean’s much publicized, heavily praised (in some quarters) recent book on public choice economics, Democracy in Chains, which focuses on the role of Nobel Prize winner James Buchanan. Public choice economics is an approach that asks how special interests can seek “rents,” or income unrelated to economic productivity, by getting self-interested bureaucrats and government agencies to regulate in their favor. It examines the impact of institutional rules on economic outcomes, usually from the standpoint of an assumption that market processes naturally align with the public interest but governmental processes do not. MacLean’s book, published by Penguin Random House, has been hailed as a kind of skeleton key to the rightward political turn in American political economy by intellectuals including the journalist Jamelle Bouie, who says he came away from the book “completely shook”; the novelist Genevieve Valentine, who says on NPR.org that the book demonstrates a “clear and present danger” to US democracy; and writers at publications such as Slate and Jacobin.

The Vox piece, as I said, is surprisingly critical of MacLean’s book, and calls its piece “Even the intellectual left is drawn to conspiracy theories about the right. Resist them.” The problem, as described by the WSJ, Vox, and the Chronicle of Higher Education, involves MacLean’s scholarship: exaggeration, lack of evidential support for her claims, unfounded conspiracy theorism, and even out-of-context and fabricated quotations. Here’s one example of the criticism from the Chronicle:

Case in point: an essay by Russ Roberts, a libertarian economist affiliated with Stanford University’s Hoover Institution who hosts a wide-ranging interview-based podcast, EconTalk. Roberts picked up Democracy in Chains after people suggested he have MacLean on the show. He was stunned by how she had twisted the words of a George Mason economist, Tyler Cowen, depicting him as a revolutionary bent on undermining democracy. MacLean quoted Cowen as writing that “the weakening of the checks and balances” in the American system “would increase the chance of a very good outcome.” But, as Roberts points out, Cowen’s full sentence had read as follows: “While the weakening of checks and balances would increase the chance of a very good outcome, it also would increase the chance of a very bad outcome.” Such misrepresentations, Roberts says, are “unfair and bordering on dishonest.”

Now MacLean has her defenders, too (see the Chronicle piece), and she’s also published in that venue an interview defense of her book, in which she claims that she was bullied by a right-wing mob (though criticism has also come from the left and center), and implies that the attacks were coordinated.

At any rate, I haven’t read her book and so can’t comment personally on the fracas. What I can comment on is National Public Radio’s (NPR’s) review of the book on its website. The review’s author, Genvieve Valentine, describes herself as a “novelist . . and comic book writer”; she apparently has no training or expertise in history or politics and her fiction appears to be mostly fantasy and science fiction.

That’s a strange choice to review a book on politics and economics, just as it was strange for several British venues to use people lacking expertise in evolutionary biology to review A. N. Wilson’s new book debunking both Darwin and his theory of evolution. It seems to me you have to have at least some expertise in the subject as a minimal qualification for being a reviewer.

In fact, Valentine’s lack of expertise is clear from her review: she merely regurgitates (and accepts) what’s in the book, and ends with this paragraph:

But it’s worth noting that the primary practice outlined in this book is the leveraging of money to protect money — and the counter-practice is the vocal and sustained will of the people. We are, Democracy in Chains is clear, at a precipice. At the moment, the first practice is winning. If you don’t like it, now’s the time to try the second. And if someone you know isn’t convinced, you have just the book to hand them.

After the problems with the book became clear, NPR had to defend its choice of a reviewer, something a site should never have to do if it’s chosen judiciously. They put an editor’s note on Valentine’s review, to wit:

Editor’s note, Aug. 28: NPR is aware that questions were raised about Nancy MacLean’s scholarship after the publication of Democracy in Chains. We’ve addressed the issue in an Ombudsman column, which you can find here.

But if you go to NPR’s Ombudsman column, what you find is a lame defense of using a fiction writer to review a book about history and economics. First they limn the questions:

As the controversy over the book blossomed, a handful of NPR readers wrote to object to NPR’s review. They raised three points: How could NPR praise a book whose scholarship had been so challenged? Why was the review assigned to a novelist, Genevieve Valentine, and not a historian? And why hasn’t NPR followed up with a news story on the controversy?

Now get a load of their defense (my emphasis) of using such a reviewer:

Michael Baddorf of Rochester, N.Y., wrote to my office: “Novelists are not good choices to review works of history, particularly works that make bold claims with controversial political implications.” The books editors turn frequently to Valentine to review a wide range of books, many of them nonfiction. Ellen Silva, the supervising senior editor overseeing NPR’s books, arts and culture coverage, said the editors believe a novelist can bring insights into nonfiction books as well as fiction, and called Valentine “a valued critic at NPR books who is a master of the quick turnaround.” Petra Mayer, an NPR books editor who helps coordinate and assign reviews, expanded on the insights a novelist can bring to a nonfiction review: “A novelist can tell you whether a book is well-written, well-structured, well-edited — are the characters compelling? Does it tell a coherent story? Does it move the reader? Those are all things that are just as applicable to nonfiction as fiction, and are all things it’s important for our readers to know about a book they may spend time or money on. Ultimately, her critical opinion was that she found the book convincing — and that’s what we want from a critic.” That makes sense to me.

Excuse me, but that is, as they say in the argot, “pure bullshit.” You don’t review merely the structure or prose quality of a book like MacLean’s: the most important thing to consider is its content. That is one of the differences between fiction and nonfiction: the latter involves factual claims that must be weighted and investigated. And there Valentine failed miserably, since she knew nothing about the subject matter. That she found the book “convincing” was likely because her politics were of the Leftist brand, not because she judged the book historically and factually accurate.

I was appalled at that defense above. NPR goes on to exculpate itself by saying, well, it has used qualified reviewers for other books. But the issue is this book. But finally, the Ombudsman (it’s a woman), Elizabeth Jensen, makes a grudging admission:

Still, I think Baddorf has a point. As I said earlier, I do not have a philosophical problem with novelists reviewing history books. But given its provocative argument, this book in particular was almost certain to stimulate a good deal of civic debate. An expert in the topic probably would have been better situated to judge MacLean’s work.

So what made sense to Jensen doesn’t really.

As for NPR acknowledging the criticisms of MacLean’s book, here they waffle again. Here’s Jensen’s lame defense, which is basically that MacLean defended her own work!:

Assigning a different reviewer still might not have changed the situation NPR now finds itself in, however, since it has not acknowledged the questions raised in the weeks since the book was reviewed with praise. Michael Hartwell, of Leominster, Mass., argued NPR should cover the allegations being made about MacLean’s scholarship. I think he has a point, as well. MacLean has strongly defended her work, on Facebook, and in an email interview with The Chronicle Review, a publication of the respected Chronicle of Higher Education. That publication also has a good piece about the controversy, which, it says, “has played out with unusual intensity.” As MacLean says in the interview, “The modus operandi of today’s right wing goes well beyond normal book reviewing and customary academic debate.” Some of the nastier commentary about her book certainly falls into that category; that commentary is not necessarily NPR-newsworthy (although I’m sure it’s unpleasant for MacLean). But the debate over the scholarship is. NPR should consider assigning another piece delving into the criticisms, or, at least, append a note to the original review acknowledging the scholarship questions that were raised after the review appeared. Silva told me the editors indeed plan to add an editor’s note to the piece.

Well, the “editor’s note” was given above. Here it is again:

Editor’s note, Aug. 28: NPR is aware that questions were raised about Nancy MacLean’s scholarship after the publication of Democracy in Chains. We’ve addressed the issue in an Ombudsman column, which you can find here.

Nothing has appeared thatanother piece “delves into the criticisms.”

That lame editor’s note acknowledges no specific questions about MacLean’s scholarship, much less addressing or rebutting them. And I guess this is all we’re going to see from NPR.

One would think that an objective, publicly funded site like NPR that isn’t supposed to take political sides would allow someone to write a column addressing and criticizing MacLean’s contentions. That doesn’t seem to be happening, and so NPR has failed once again. But we all know that NPR is Leftist in general. That’s one reason I listen to it, but it this case its politics has eclipsed its objectivity.