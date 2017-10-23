Noms: Cambridge and Somerville

I’m not fasting while in Cambridge, as it would be foolish to miss out on some good meals that I couldn’t get in Chicago.

One was last night, when I took my hosts to dinner at a highly rated Mexican restaurant in Somerville, right next to Cambridge. Tu Y Yo (“You and Me”) was said to serve authentic Mexican food, so I tested that out by getting a michelada (beer, tomato juice, lime juice, Tabasco sauce, and spice)—a drink I first had in Mexico—and chile relleno en nogada, described on the menu as “poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, almonds, raisins, peaches and cheese, covered in a sweet creamy sauce with pomegranate and cilantro on top. (available on fall and winter season)”. I had that dish in Puebla, Mexico, where it was supposedly invented, and wanted to compare it with Tu Y Yo’s version. It was just as good; a superb dish. Here it is, served with black beans and rice.

My friend Tim had mole suave, which I can’t find on the website menu or anywhere else. It was a chicken breast made with a complex mole that included pumpkin seeds. He pronounced it delicious:

We didn’t have dessert there as we all went to Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream (again), as that was the last chance I’d get to go before heading back to Chicago. I always have one scoop of “Burnt Sugar” (a life-changing flavor that I’ve never seen elsewhere; why doesn’t some company like Haagen Dazs make it?), but deciding on the other scoop is always hard, for that they have about 30 flavors and all of them are good.

Here’s the outside of Christina’s; if you’re ever in Cambridge, GO, and get burnt sugar. That’s my friend Betsy pointing at the sign:

. . . and the unprepossessing inside, hiding ambrosial delights (my friend Tim at the left):

In the end, along with burnt sugar I got “carrot cake”, which I swear tasted just like a good carrot cake, complete with carrot shreds, cream cheese, raisins, nuts, and, I think, bits of cake. The dark flavor here is burnt sugar:

A slightly out of focus shot of the carrot cake flavor: