Monday: Hili dialogue

They are apparently fixed now but this is late. It’s National Boston Cream Pie Day, and if you don’t know what that is, here’s a photo (it’s not really a pie but a cream-filled, chocolate-topped cake):

It’s also Mole Day, honoring not the animal but Avogadro’s Number, the unit of chemical measurement that is 6.02 × 1023 —roughly the number of molecules in a substance in a measure equal in grams to its molecular weight; e.g., the number of hydrogen atoms in 1 gram of hydrogen (atomic number 1) or the number of carbon-12 atoms in 12 grams of carbon). Why today? Because it’s 10/23 (the exponent), and at 6:02 in either the morning or evening, you’ll be right on the button.

On this day in 1707, the British Parliament met for the first time, and in 1850 the first National Women’s Rights Convention opened in in Worcester, Massachusetts, not far from here. On this day in 1917, Lenin called for the October Revolution, which began with an armed Bolshevik uprising in Petrograd (St. Petersburg) on October 25. On this day in 1929, the great New York Stock Market Crash began: the harbinger and beginning of the Great Depression. On October 23, 1973, Richard Nixon agreed to turn over to the special prosecutor the subpoenaed tapes of his conversations in the Oval Office. Remember this?: “We could get a million dollars.” Finally, on this day in 1998, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Chairman Yasser Arafat reached a “land for peace” agreement. It was just one more failure in the miserable history of peacemaking efforts in the region.

Notables born on this day include Gertrude Ederle (1905), Ned Rorem (1923), Johnny Carson (1925), Ang Lee (1954), Dwight Yoakam (1956), and Randy Pausch (1960). Those who died on October 23 include Zane Grey (1939), Al Jolson (1950), Jessica Savitch (1973; drowned), and Christian cartoonist Jack Chick (last year). Let’s have a video of one of his famous cartoons, which all evolutionists and atheists have seen:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is dining well on the local rodents:

Hili: Autumn! A: Do you associate it with time passing? Hili: No, the mice are exceptionally delicious this time of year.

In Polish:

Hili: Jesień!

Ja: Kojarzy ci się z przemijaniem?

Hili: Nie, myszy o tej porze roku są wyjątkowo smaczne.

This tw**t contains a Burger King anti-bullying video, which seems quite effective. When they staged a mock bullying incident, with actors, in a Burger King chain, few people came to help the bullied child. But when a burger was "bullied" by being smashed by the server, everybody complained. I don't know if it will help stop bullying, but it shows how few people care about it (at least to people) when it happens in public.

And here's a tw**t, "Presidential Greeting"

