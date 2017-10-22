Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, October 22, 2017, and I’m already halfway through my trip to Cambridge. ‘Tis sad to think that I’ll soon leave the DPRC for Chicago. But it’s been a good time. Last night after dinner, for instance, we went to Christina’s, certainly the best ice cream place in the Boston area (maybe the best in America), with a panoply of delicious flavors; check out their entire list at the link. It’s hard for your neurons to process the flavor list and spit out a decision (what some of us call “choice”), though one of my two scoops was already in my consciousness: burnt sugar—the best ice cream flavor in the world. Below are what was on offer; note “corn” at the bottom, which I wanted to try, but not at the expense of the other flavors:

Here’s my cup: burnt sugar (the dark brown one) and “khulfi”, a nod to the ice cream endemic to India, made with pistachios, rosewater, and ample lashings of green cardamon. It was terrific:

In baseball news, the Houston Astros beat the dreaded New York Yankees 4-0 last night, securing a berth in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series, which goes to the team who wins four games (seven max), begins on Tuesday.

It’s National Brandied Fruit Day, but who cares when I can get Christina’s ice cream? But in Australia it’s a lovely holiday: Wombat Day! Granted, it’s an unofficial holiday, but we’ll celebrate it with a video compilation of baby wombats:

On this day in 4004 BC, according to Archbishop Ussher’s 17th-century chronology, the world was created, and about six o’clock in the evening. You can see how he got this Biblically-based chronology at the link, but why 6 p.m. The answer:

Ussher referred to his dating of creation on the first page of Annales in Latin and on the first page of its English translation Annals of the World (1658). In the following extract from the English translation, the phrase “in the year of the Julian Calendar” refers to the Julian Period, of which year 1 is 4713 BC, and therefore year 710 is 4004 BC. In the beginning God created Heaven and Earth, Gen. 1, v. 1. Which beginning of time, according to our Chronologie, fell upon the entrance of the night preceding the twenty third day of Octob[er] in the year of the Julian Calendar, 710. Ussher provides a slightly different time in his “Epistle to the Reader” in his Latin and English works: “I deduce that the time from the creation until midnight, January 1, 1 AD was 4003 years, seventy days and six hours.” Six hours before midnight would be 6 pm.

This is the reason many fundamentalist Christians think the world is about 6000 years old. On this day in 1797, André-Jacques Garnerin made the first recorded parachute jump, jumping from a balloon about 1000 feet above the Parc Monceau in Paris, and using a silk parachute connected to a small basket in which he stood. He survived. On October 22, 1878, the first rugby match played under artificial lights took place between Broughton and Swinton in Salford, England, near Manchester. In 1883, the Metropolitan Opera House opened in New York City (the opera was Gounod’s Faust). On this day in 1962, President Kennedy announced to the U.S. that because U.S. spy planes had detected Russian missiles in Cuba, the U.S. was instituting a naval blockade around the island. Exactly two years later, Jean-Paul Sartre was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature, but declined it. Finally, on October 22, 2013, the Australian Capital Territory (the small bit of Australia that contains the national capital of Canberra) became the first part of Australia to legalize same-sex marriage.

Notables born on this day Franz Liszt (1811), Sarah Bernhardt (1844), John Reed (1887), Curly Howard (1903; one of the Three Stooges), Robert Capa (1913), Annette Funicello (1942; my first heartthrob), Catherine Deneuve (1943), Deepak Chopra (1946), and Jeff Goldblum (1952). Those who died on October 22 include Paul Cézanne (1906), Pretty Boy Floyd (1934), Pablo Casals (1973), and Soupy Sales (2009).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants “a little something”, and you know what she means

Hili: We have come to the end. A: End of what? Hili: The end of the morning excursion into wild nature. Now it’s time for a little something.

In Polish:

Hili: Dotarliśmy do kresu.

Ja: Czego?

Hili: Porannej wyprawy w dziką naturę, pora na małe conieco.

I put up a rare tw**t myself about Archbishop Ussher, and Matthew responded:

On this day in 4004 B.C., or so Archbishop Ussher's chronology tells us, the world was created. Oh, and at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/taa4BiQaHf — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) October 22, 2017

I responded that it probably was since the Archbishop was Irish, but Matthew responded that God was surely in the Middle East.

Another tw**t from Matthew Cobb:

And several tweets stolen from Heather Hastie. The first one shows Melissa Etheridge’s awesome mugshot after she was arrested for possession of weed (there’s a video, too).

Melissa Etheridge was busted for weed possession and had the BEST mugshot pic.twitter.com/YR4WZK57AU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 22, 2017

The status of my favorite bird, the world’s only flightless parrot:

Our team are currently changing transmitters on all 69 #kakapo on Whenua Hou. About ⅓ of way through. #conservationtech #conservation pic.twitter.com/ZUk2yb7R0E — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 20, 2017

#kakapo are fitted with a transmitter in the nest, and wear them for life. Fitted precisely, and checked each year, we have very few issues. pic.twitter.com/zOZJLybF8r — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 20, 2017

And a cat who hasn’t learned where to sleep:

Have a pleasant and relaxing weekend, Friends !! 🤗😌😺 pic.twitter.com/K5yFXXWlcv — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) October 21, 2017