“Blue Planet II”: the series (and trailer)

David Attenborough surely has one of the best jobs in the world: circling the Earth (and, in this case, going under the seas) and documenting the wonderful plants and animals produced by evolution. (I wonder if he writes his own narrative.) The BBC excels at nature series, and here’s the video prequel for the newest one, “Blue Planet II”. The trailer itself has some stunning photography.

Keep your eyes open for the yeti crabs (Kiwa hirsuta) and other deep-sea creatures, as well as the spitting dolphin. Sadly, the thing I most wanted to see, but wasn’t in the prequel, was described in the Torygraph‘s piece on the series, a series that apparently brought to light several new scientific phenomena. I desperately wanted to see this in the trailer:

Among the most astonishing discoveries was made in the Seychelles where filmmakers found that predatory Giant Trevally fish leap into the air, to grab sooty terns on the wing.

“A fish that launches itself, missile-like, to take birds from the air, sounded too extraordinary to be true,” said Miles Barton, Producer for the Coast episode. “Despite it being a fisherman’s tale there was no photographic evidence to back it up. I haven’t been out on a shoot in 20 years where I haven’t had at least a still picture of the behaviour to go on. So I was sceptical, to say the least. “We arrived and got very excited because yes, there were splashes everywhere, the fish were leaping out of the water and they did seem to be grabbing birds. They’re amazing shots. A genuine bird-eating fish.” The new footage proved for the first time that the fish have the intelligence to spot moving birds in the air from underwater, and calculate the light shift so they can leap at just the right time to catch their moving target. The team has broken such new ground that there at least a dozen scientific papers are already planned on the back of the series.

The Wikipedia article on the show is actually more informative than the BBC’s site. The series comprises seven hourlong episodes; the first, “One Ocean”, will be broadcast on October 29 from 8-9 pm on BBC One. The second, “The Deep” is on November 5, and the other episodes aren’t yet booked but you can check with Wikipedia or the BBC. This would be a great time to be in the UK!

Here’s a short video on the yeti crab, which is associated with hydrothermal vents:

There are apparently two species of yeti crab, with one associated with vents off Antarctica. To see a National Geographic video of thousands of these bizarre animals (and other species), click on the screenshot below:

h/t: pyers