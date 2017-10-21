The University of Chicago and its free-speech policy praised in the NYT

Greg Mayer called my attention to an opinion piece in today’s New York Times lauding the University of Chicago and our principled and outspoken president, Robert Zimmer. Click on the screenshot to see the article:
It’s largely about the University’s enlightened free-speech policy, something I’ve written about before (e.g., here and here). Remember, too, that the University of Chicago is a private university, and therefore not forced to abide by the First Amendment. But it does—and more. Here’s a bit of the article:
The University of Chicago has always been usefully out of step with its peers in higher education — it dropped out the Big Ten Conference and takes perverse pride in its reputation as the place where fun goes to die. It was out of step again last year when Jay Ellison, the dean of students, sent a letter to incoming freshmen to let them know where the college stood in respect to the campus culture wars.
“Our commitment to academic freedom,” he wrote, “means that we do not support so-called ‘trigger warnings,’ we do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial, and we do not condone the creation of intellectual ‘safe spaces’ where individuals can retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own.”
The letter attracted national attention, with cheering from the right and caviling on the left. But its intellectual foundation had been laid earlier, with a 2015 report [JAC: read it!] from a faculty committee, convened by Zimmer, on free expression. Central to the committee’s findings: the aim of education is to make people think, not spare them from discomfort.
“Concerns about civility and mutual respect,” the committee wrote, “can never be used as a justification for closing off discussion of ideas, however offensive or disagreeable those ideas may be to some members of our community.”
Those are fighting words at a time when professors live in fear of accidentally offending their own students and a governor needs to declare a countywide state of emergency so that white supremacist Richard Spencer can speak at the University of Florida. They are also necessary words. That isn’t because universities need to be the First Amendment’s most loyal guardians — in the case of private universities, the First Amendment generally doesn’t apply. They set their own rules.
Instead, it’s because free speech is what makes educational excellence possible. “It is the function of speech to free men from the bondage of irrational fears,” Louis Brandeis wrote 90 years ago in his famous concurrence in Whitney v. California.
. . . That is the real crux of Zimmer’s case for free speech: Not that it’s necessary for democracy (strictly speaking, it isn’t), but because it’s our salvation from intellectual mediocrity and social ossification. In a speech in July, he addressed the notion that unfettered free speech could set back the cause of “inclusion” because it risked upsetting members of a community.
“Inclusion into what?” Zimmer wondered. “An inferior and less challenging education? One that fails to prepare students for the challenge of different ideas and the evaluation of their own assumptions? A world in which their feelings take precedence over other matters that need to be confronted?”
You don’t hear college presidents talk like that these days—certainly not at Yale or Harvard. Greg adds that “the author of the opinion piece is a Wall Street Republican that the Times recently hired.” It’s a sad day when the prime defenders of free speech are Wall Street Republicans rather than progressive Leftists.
I can’t help but feel a swell of pride at these plaudits, even if they do come from a Republican. For I’m glad to be associated with a school that hasn’t caved in to the censors and Pecksniffs increasingly policing higher education in America and Britain.
If you can’t speak freely, you’ll quickly lose the ability to think clearly. Your ideas will be built on a pile of assumptions you’ve never examined for yourself and may thus be unable to defend from radical challenges. You will be unable to test an original thought for fear that it might be labeled an offensive one. You will succumb to a form of Orwellian double-think without even having the excuse of living in physical terror* of doing otherwise.
And it’s not just a matter of living up to the First amendment. There is an important natural custom of common sense and practicality that is in play here. We do not start and run institutions in this society with the idea that we may throw the institution under the bus at any moment. The idea that we would turn the asylum over to the inmates is clever for a laugh but would you do it?
How can it be proper to turn the running of, the regulation and control of, a college or university over to the students. It is not a good idea and never should be. In some ways we may be attempting chaos as an approach to running our govt. but none of us are going to like the end result.
” We do not start and run institutions in this society with the idea that we may throw the institution under the bus at any moment.”
Based on Trump’s ascendance, I would have to say that a large segment of Americans would disagree.
I kind of alluded to that at the last sentence to my comment, didn’t I. But that is the govt. not the institution.
“Concerns about civility and mutual respect can never be used as a justification for closing off discussion of ideas.”
It is really just that simple. None of the “we support…but” arguments ever succeed in working around that. Time for people to get over it.
Oh yes it is! A genuine democracy requires the freedom to openly criticise powerful interest groups, including governments.