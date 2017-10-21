Caturday felid trifecta: Cat brings home plush friend, a polite cat who knocks, and Maru gets into a tiny bowl (with bonus lagniappe)

We have an all-video Caturday felid post today. The first one, in which a cat steals a plush tiger, seems familiar, and I may have posted it before. Well, you can’t see it too often. This cat, named Timmy, has his own Facebook Page; he was recently very ill but seems to be recovering.

This very polite cat has learned to knock on the door using a lock:

What is it about Maru that compels him to enter any box or vessel he sees? I know of no other cat like this, and of course that is why he’s famous. After his recent failure to enter a “too small box,” Maru redeems himself here by entering (with only his legs) a glass vase. This cannot be comfortable, and I am baffled. Perhaps he has some kind of feline compulsive disorder?

Lagniappe: reader Michael calls our attention to a Japanese video by the Okinawa Craft collective showing off their skills by producing tiny furniture for cats. Note the miniature alarm clock! Reader Stephen also found a link giving more information.