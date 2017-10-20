I’m in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as you know, and when here I inevitably gravitate to my Ph.D. alma mater, Harvard, which is especially beautiful at this time of year, and holds many great memories for me.
If you know Harvard, you better be able to recognize the place where I took the selfie just below. In fact, I’ll put up five photos from Harvard and two others; identifications are below the “read more” fold:
Check out the fancy brick sculpture. Cats, too!
1.) Jerry (right) and bronze rhino outside the Biological Laboratories (“Biolabs”). In this building a lot of famous work in molecular genetics was done, including some of the first sequencing of DNA, identifying the nature of the lac repressor molecule, and so on.
2). The lovely brickwork above the Biolabs showing various animals.
3). The custom door to the Biolabs showing plants and animals. There are three of these, flanked by the two famous rhinos (below). The one shown is the “plant” door, though not everything on this door is a plant.
4). A new and fancy fountain, with water spritzing over rocks, in front of the Science Center, where I used to be a teaching assistant in. Ed Wilson’s Bio 1 class.
5). Harvard Yard in all its afternoon glory. In just two weeks or so it will be at its loveliest when the leaves turn. The Yard is ringed by freshman dorms, though not all first-years get to live there.
6). Reflections from a potted plant at the house where I’m staying.
7). A typical scene from the People’s Republic of Cambridge.
The door is just stunning! And being reminded of art at Harvard, I would love to see the Ware Collection of glass models of plants by the father and son team Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka. Is it as awesome as photos make it appear?
“Where am I?” — that’s the question my college roommate asked me the first time he sampled hashish.
I was at Lake Tahoe with a bunch of friends including my older brother, who also asked “where am I?” This was after sampling mushrooms. His response was uproarious laughter.
Damn…
Less than 3 hours ago I was walking through Harvard Yard heading to the Red Line station. Was that photo taken this AM?
Too late for me to turn around, I just left North Station heading toward Gloucester.
Remember everyone- the museums – natural history and the archaeological one – are open to the public – make it a regular stop – Always something new, always something to make you say “huh, why didn’t I notice that before?”
As a movie buff (who can be very critical of the film industry), one of my chief associations with Harvard is it being the campus that was treated very badly by the film crew of “Love Story” which caused a modest but significant amount of property damage to the campus.
This led the trustees of Harvard to disallow further films to be produced on their campus. Hence, “The Social Network” was filmed at Johns Hopkins although the story (about the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg) takes place at Harvard.
Most of the campus scenes are filmed out night, mainly to conceal that the campus is not Harvard.
Where am I?
To the right of the rhino statue.
This is rather easier than your usual stick insect pics.
But is it Victoria or Bessie?
There’s a lovely book store that I found while traipsing around Harvard a few years back. I forget the name, but I bought a cool pen in the shape of an octopus tentacle. They had a good selection of science books iirc.