Where am I?

I’m in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as you know, and when here I inevitably gravitate to my Ph.D. alma mater, Harvard, which is especially beautiful at this time of year, and holds many great memories for me.

If you know Harvard, you better be able to recognize the place where I took the selfie just below. In fact, I’ll put up five photos from Harvard and two others; identifications are below the “read more” fold:

Check out the fancy brick sculpture. Cats, too!

1.) Jerry (right) and bronze rhino outside the Biological Laboratories (“Biolabs”). In this building a lot of famous work in molecular genetics was done, including some of the first sequencing of DNA, identifying the nature of the lac repressor molecule, and so on.

2). The lovely brickwork above the Biolabs showing various animals.

3). The custom door to the Biolabs showing plants and animals. There are three of these, flanked by the two famous rhinos (below). The one shown is the “plant” door, though not everything on this door is a plant.

4). A new and fancy fountain, with water spritzing over rocks, in front of the Science Center, where I used to be a teaching assistant in. Ed Wilson’s Bio 1 class.

5). Harvard Yard in all its afternoon glory. In just two weeks or so it will be at its loveliest when the leaves turn. The Yard is ringed by freshman dorms, though not all first-years get to live there.

6). Reflections from a potted plant at the house where I’m staying.

7). A typical scene from the People’s Republic of Cambridge.