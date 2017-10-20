Reader Don Bredes has a neighborhood moose, and he kindly sent photos and some notes (indented):

Our neighborly moose (Alces alces), whose tracks we’ve been taking note of this fall, wandered through the freshly tilled garden this morning, helping herself to the remaining chard and the Brussels Sprouts leaves by the evidence. My wife and I did not notice her until she’d reached the edge of our field. I went out to wish her a good day–and a good day it is–and managed to approach within 15 yards. That was as close as I dared. She’s bigger than she may appear here and healthy-looking. I spoke to her. More curious than perturbed, she didn’t budge but returned her attentions to her breakfast. A moose has nothing to be afraid of.