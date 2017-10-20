Reader Don Bredes has a neighborhood moose, and he kindly sent photos and some notes (indented):
Our neighborly moose (Alces alces), whose tracks we’ve been taking note of this fall, wandered through the freshly tilled garden this morning, helping herself to the remaining chard and the Brussels Sprouts leaves by the evidence. My wife and I did not notice her until she’d reached the edge of our field. I went out to wish her a good day–and a good day it is–and managed to approach within 15 yards. That was as close as I dared. She’s bigger than she may appear here and healthy-looking. I spoke to her. More curious than perturbed, she didn’t budge but returned her attentions to her breakfast. A moose has nothing to be afraid of.
Where in the world, Mr. Bredes, does your moose reside?
We live in the town of South Wheelock in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, on a wooded hill at the end of a dirt road about a quarter mile from the nearest house to the south and a mile in the other directions. We do have a number of moose hereabouts (and bear, too), and we see them fairly often, though the population is under threat as a consequence of recent benign winters that have encouraged an upsurge in voracious ticks. The ticks are especially harmful to weakened animals in late winter and spring, particularly the newborn.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife has reduced the number of permits issued to hunters from 165 last year to 80. Some have called for a complete abeyance, but the agency believes the culling is beneficial.
Ah. My daughter lives in Maine and I hear that ticks are a serious problem in the area.
When the bristly hair on the shoulder becomes erect and the ears go back, as in the photos, keep your distance. It’s rutting season, so be especially careful with a bull.
The moose around here tend to move in small family groups. Cows keep their calves around for quite a long time, and when twin calves move on they hang out together. Even bulls sometimes hang out together. I’ve seen as many as five in one group.
That looks like a yearling to me.
Lovely photos, Don!