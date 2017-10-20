Postmodernism and its effect on politics and prose

Jasbir Puar, an associate professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at Rutgers University, has managed to both be an LGBT activist and queer studies professor and at the same time demonize Israel at the expense of Palestine. She does this, of course, by claiming that gay rights in Israel (there are none in Palestine) is an example of Israeli “pinkwashing” or “golden handcuffs“. This is a classic example of how the anti-Israel faction of the Left is adept at turning virtues into vices, for Puar ignores the abrogation of gay rights by Palestine–so violent is her hatred of Israel.
She’s also claimed, falsely, that Israelis systematically poison the Palestinian populace with chemicals and radiation, do medical experiments on Palestinian children, and harvest the organs of dead Palestinians. This woman has a dicey relationship with the truth.
I spent an unpleasant hour after a nap reading, or rather straining to read, Puar’s prose, and suddenly realized that her writing, and in all likelihood her politics, are heavily influenced by postmodernism. The first, politics, by a blatant disregard of truth in favor of “privileging” one’s hatred and ideology, and the second, her writing, by its tedious and almost unbearable opacity. Working my way through an interview, which I strongly suspect was a written and not live one, I came across this three-sentence paragraph, which rivals Judith Butler’s famous sentence that won the Bad Writing Contest in 1998. (It has not escaped my notice that Butler also does gender studies and queer theory, and that Puar got her Ph.D. in those same fields where Butler teaches: at Berkeley.)
Here, my friends, is a single paragraph showing the wages of postmodernism in both thought and expression. I did not enact the emotional labor to untangle its meaning, but if you read what she’s written, it’s pretty much all like this. If you wish, you can tell me what it means.
In Terrorist Assemblages I propose a rapproachment of Foucauldian biopolitics and Achille Mbembe’s critique of it through what I call a ‘bio-necro collaboration’, one that conceptually acknowledges biopower’s direct activity to death, while remaining bound to the optimalization of life, and necropolitics’ nonchalance towards death even as it seeks out killing as a primary aim. I allege that it is precisely within the interstices of life and death that we find the differences between queer subjects who are being folded (back) into life and the racialized queernesses that emerge through the naming of populations, thus fueling the oscillation between the disciplining of subjects and control of populations. The result of the successes of queer incorporation into the domains of consumer markets and social recognition in the post-civil rights, late twentieth-century era, these various entries by queers into the biopolitics optimalization of life mark a shift, as homosexual bodies have been historically understood as endlessly cathected to death, from being figures of death (i.e., the AIDS pandemic) to becoming tied to ideas of life and productivity (i.e., gay marriage and reproductive kinship).
I don’t care what you say: there is NO EXCUSE for writing this badly, and yet this is considered good writing by postmodernists, for whom clarity is a vice.
That paragraph is a phenomenal example of arrogance posing as intelligence. She thinks that the more difficult it is to decipher her word salad, the more intelligent she must sound. I can assure her reality is the exact opposite of whatever she thinks it is in nearly everything she says, thinks, and writes.
“She’s also claimed, falsely, that Israelis systematically poison the Palestinian populace with chemicals and radiation, do medical experiments on Palestinian children, and harvest the organs of dead Palestinians. This woman has a dicey relationship with the truth.”
Can you imagine if there was a home country for black people, or gay people, or some group that wasn’t Jewish (or white), and a professor propagated such hateful and obviously malicious conspiracy theories? Do you think they would hold a job teaching for very long? Would they escape all-out demonization, harassment, and death threats from the regressive left where Puar does her doody?
You actually read that? I couldn’t get through the first sentence.
I had to. It was like watching a train derail.
This reminds me of Sophisticated Theology (TM).
I read through this tripe at least three times and still cannot figure out what she is trying to communicate. Also, the idea that the State of Israel is poisoning Palestinians and the other attendant falsehoods is pure, unadulterated hatred and antisemitic at its core.
“Those who know that they are profound strive for clarity. Those who would like to seem profound to the crowd strive for obscurity. For the crowd believes that if it cannot see to the bottom of something it must be profound. It is so timid and dislikes going into the water.”
Friedrich Nietzsche, The Gay (sic) Science
Everyone who hasn’t seen it before should watch Richard Alley’s congressional hearing in which he is asked to explain man-made climate change in 15 seconds, and improvises an explanation using his own head and the bald patch thereupon.
That’s the extreme degree of effort an actual expert in real science will go to to make the complex understandable. PoMo’s obscurantism is that much more deplorable by comparison.
I just had to go look up ‘biopower’ It means power over peoples bodies but I suppose it’s meant to invoke images and connections.
I love how anyone who says anything in this field immediately had their name adjectivfied. (is that the right word?)
Writing this stuff seems to me to be an exercise in constructing elaborate sets of words using a sort of stream of consciousness.
It might be fun. I’m tempted to try my hand at this Butlerian (and hence Puaristian) crap.
Oh, it’s the furthest thing from stream of consciousness. This kind of writing is the most self-conscious, self-satisfied crap around. I’m sure she spends hours tweaking it to achieve maximum opacity and pomposity.
OK, I’ll have a go.
The first sentence seems to be saying that normal people enjoy life, whereas (some) terrorists enjoy the idea of their own deaths, as well as enjoying killing normal people.
The second and third sentences seem to be complaining that gay people are being assimilated into society as a whole, whereas once they were associated with death and therefore ostracised (NB: she asserts this without evidence).
Sorry, hit Send by accident. I meant to agree that her earlier stuff quoted by PCC(E) on Israel is truly disgraceful.
No, I think it’s bollocks.
Sorry to have a third bite at the cherry, but in addition there seems to be no connection between the first sentence and the rest of the gibberish.
That makes sense. Er – well, inasmuch as I understand the words you’re using, and the order in which you’re using them.
Is it real or not, I don’t know.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
“This is as clear as broad daylight in a California summer,” says the legally blind recipient of a lobotomy who just digested hallucinogenic mushrooms. If only we could brush off this PM nonsense as some isolated remnants of the 80s in the periphery of the academy and society. Unfortunately, far too many people are like John Marks (of I am not a scientist and I am not an ape fame)and behave an awful lot like lemmings. This is the type of writing that some anthropologists (chiefly in the socio-cultural wings of their departments)drill into their students. It makes it all the more curious that they turn around to lament about their failed attempts at presenting themselves as authorities to researchers outside their fields and the general public.
“I allege that it is precisely within the interstices of life and death that we find the differences between queer subjects who are being folded (back)…”
Oh my god – it’s all so clear to me now! It’s in the interstices, not the termini. NOT THE TERMINI!
Uhhhh…is this a postmodern poe?
That’s an amazing plate of jargon pasta.