Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Friday, October 20, 2017. I’m quite grumpy today, a sad state to be in when in Cambridge with beautiful weather. The Cubs lost to the Dodgers last night by the embarrassing score of 11-1, so they’re not going to the World Series. I didn’t sleep, Trump is President, the Left is tearing itself apart in embarrassing ways, the problem of sexual harassment is far more pervasive than I imagined, Kim Jong-un and Trump are taking us to the brink of war, my Facebook page is full of people complaining about all manner of things (there’s no joy to be seen), and my website comment box is full of invective and hatred (you won’t see the nastiest ones). The only good news on tap was that yesterday both George W. Bush and Barack Obama spoke out (implicitly) against Trump, violating a long-standing dictum that ex-Presidents don’t criticize sitting Presidents. Also depressing are the number of people I’ve seen, on Facebook and elsewhere, approving of Nazis being punched (apparently a Nazi got punched in Florida yesterday when Richard Spencer was speaking). I cannot and will not condone physical violence, even against those, like genuine Nazis and white supremacists, whom we most despise. Approbation of such violence makes me ill. As does calling everyone we don’t like “Nazis”.

It’s National Eggo Day, celebrating a particularly noxious form of commercially sold frozen waffle. It’s also both World Osteoporosis Day and World Statistics Day. One statistic is that 80% of all sufferers from osteoporosis are women. On this day in 1720, the Caribbean pirate Calico Jack was captured by the Royal Navy; he was, of course, hanged. On October 20, 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase: the biggest land bargain the U.S. ever got. And exactly 15 years later, the U.S. and Britain settled the border between Canada and the U.S.: largely along the 49th parallel. On this day in 1935, the Communist’s famous one-year Long March finally ended. On October 20, 1944, General Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines as he’d promised several years before when the Japanese took over. On this day in 1968, Jacqueline Kennedy married Aristotle Onassis.

I well remember this day in 1973, for it was the day of the “Saturday Night Massacre“, when Richard Nixon fired U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and then Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus when they refused to fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Robert Bork finally did the dirty work for Nixon. But that didn’t stop Nixon from resigning in disgrace.

Notables born on this day include Patrick Matthew (1790), who, in an appendix of his book on “Naval Timber and Arboriculture”, produced a remarkably accurate account of natural selection—very similar to that of Darwin and Wallace’s later ideas. Also born on October 20 was Arthur Rimbaud (1854), John Dewey (1859), Art Buchwald (1925), Joyce Brothers (1927), Mickey Mantle (1931), Bobby Seale (1936), Tom Petty (1950, died October 2) and Snoop Dogg (1971).

Those who died on this day include Eugene V. Debs (1926), Herbert Hoover (1964), Merle Travis (1983), Paul Dirac (1984). Burt Lancaster (1994), Muammar Gaddafi (2011), and Paul Kurtz (2012).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili misses the delicious cat treats Hiroko sent her:

A: Are you asleep? Hili: No, I’m dreaming about Japanese treats.

