Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning from lovely Cambridge, Massachusetts, where yesterday was a beautiful golden fall day, and it promises to be the same today. The Cubs beat the Dodgers 3-2 last night, so they’re still in contention to win the National League Championship (they’ll need three victories in a row, however). As I’m in Cambridge to have fun, and will be out a lot, posting will be light, so bear with me.

Here’s yesterday’s vote on whether I’d get groped leaving Midway Airport on my flight to Boston. Probably based on my previous reports, most readers guessed I’d get groped.

But, mirabile dictu, I wasn’t!

It’s National Seafood Bisque Day in America (meh), and Mother Teresa Day in Albania, which makes no sense as she was neither born nor died on this day. [Update: see below.]

On this day in 1386, Heidelberg University held its first lecture, making it German’s oldest university. It’s not the oldest university in the world, though; do you know which one is? (Answer here.) On this day in 1469, Ferdinand II of Aragon married Isabella I of Castile, uniting the two countries into—Spain. (We all know them from the story of C*l*mb*s’s voyage.) In 1781, representatives of Lord Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington and Count Rochambeau, marking the end of battle in the American Revolution (Yanks won!). On this day in 1812, Napoleon began his famous (and deadly) retreat from Moscow. On this day in 1900, Max Planck discovered black-body radiation: this marked the beginning of quantum mechanics. On October 19, 1950, Tibet was invaded by the Chinese. October 19, 1987 was “Black Monday,” when the stock market fell 508 points, or 22%. I lost a substantial part of my retirement savings that day, but nevertheless I persisted, continuing to put money into the market in a long-term strategy, and of course I more than recouped my losses. Oh, and on this day in 2003, Mother Teresa was beatified by John Paul II, accounting for why it’s “Mother Teresa Day.”

Notables born on this day include my ex-colleague Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (1910), a Nobel-winning physicist who lived only a few doors away from me. Yet I saw him only once before he died in 1995. He’s honored today by a Google Doodle with a gif (below); Time Magazine explains it:

Google’s animated Doodle, published on what would have been Chandrasekhar’s 107th birthday, is a simple illustration of one of his most important contributions to how we understand the universe — the eponymous Chandrasekhar Limit. As the animation suggests, the key number is 1.4 times the mass of the Sun. Any star lighter than that will eventually collapse and become a denser body known as white dwarf. When a white dwarf’s mass exceeds 1.4 times that of the Sun, it will continue to collapse and condense, eventually becoming either a supernova explosion or a black hole.

It’s actually 1.44, explaining the number on the weight. It is a cute Doodle:

Also born on October 19 were Dave Guard of the Kingston Trio (1934), Peter Max (1937), Peter Tosh (1944), Deborah Blum (1954), and Cara Santa Maria (1983). Those who died on this day include Jonathan Swift (1745), Ernest Rutherford (1937), Edna St. Vincent Millay (1950), and Son House (1988).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is discomfited.

Hili: We have to focus our attention on facts. A: That means …? Hili: It’s a fact that there is something that worries me a bit.

In Polish:

Hili: We need to focus on the facts.

Me: So?

Hili: The fact is that there is something that worries me a bit.

Out in Winnipeg yesterday, Gus had a nap on his Katzenbaum. Isn’t he cute?

Here’s a tw**t from Canadian science presenter Ziya Tong, showing baby orchid mantises (be sure to play the video):

If you don't think insects can be cute, you haven't seen baby orchid mantises…I mean, look how adorable! pic.twitter.com/x4Ntkwk8sZ — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) October 19, 2017 Here’s another tweet from Tong that’s a real picture but, but one that Matthew turned it into a joke when retweeting it (I wonder how many people who saw this got the humor—and the real explanation): In Bolivia, there is a 91 meter high vertical cliff that has footprints marching over it from 8 different species of dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/7ffWxsH9j1 — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) October 19, 2017 Amazing how they could climb! https://t.co/xMDSwuqzSf — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 19, 2017 The friends I’m staying with in Cambridge recently returned from Scotland, where they showed me photos of two signs. I contend that the first one is simultaneously ableist, ageist, and sexist: Do not let your dogs foul! (Is “foul” a verb in the British Isles?)