Sell your poop for $40 a shot and save lives!

You can change “shot” to another word in the title, but this is a family friendly website.

On the subway to Cambridge yesterday, I saw this ad inside the car:

Now what do you suppose this is all about? Although it’s properly multicultural, how could you earn money to donate your stool, and save lives at the same time?

When I photographed the sign with my iPhone, a professor-type (this was at Harvard Square) told me he found it amusing as well, and suspected that “givepoop.org” was trying to isolate gut bacteria from different people as a way to cure those with intestinal problems.

He was right. The site, givepoop.org, leads to a Stool Donation Project run by Boston University. If you’re between 18 and 50 (I don’t qualify), take some tests, and agree to bring in stool samples regularly, you can get $40 a pop (or should I say “poop”) for your efforts.

It turns out that the microbiota in your stool might help cure those having colon inflammation due to the bacterium Clostridium difficile, which can be serious and even fatal. But transplants of bacteria from other people’s stools, as described below by the Mayo Clinic, seem efficacious:

Fecal microbiota transplant ( FMT ). Also known as a stool transplant, FMT is emerging as an alternative strategy for treating recurrent C. difficile infections. Though not yet approved by the FDA , clinical studies of FMT are currently underway. FMT restores healthy intestinal bacteria by placing another person’s (donor’s) stool in your colon, using a colonoscope or nasogastric tube. Donors are screened for medical conditions, their blood is tested for infections, and stools are carefully screened for parasites, viruses and other infectious bacteria before being used for FMT . Research has shown FMT has a success rate higher than 90 percent for treating C. difficile infections.

Now that is a useful treatment!

This study will undoubtedly involve finding out which combination of bacteria, or which strains, can be used as therapy to replace the flora in infected people.

Doing this several days a week for 60 days, at $40 a shot (pun can be made again), can earn you substantial money, and of course is less intrusive than blood donation. Here’s a video from the poop.com site explaining how fecal transplants work. While the idea of absorbing someone else’s feces might be distasteful, if it could save your life it’s well worth it.